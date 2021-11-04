Kent thief took e-bike for a test ride and never came back

Kent Police are appealing for information after a teenager rode off on an e-bike after asking for a test ride from the would-be seller.
The 17-or-18-year-old arranged to view the Cube Reaction Hybrid at a property in the Broomfield Road area of Herne Bay on Monday October 25.
He arrived at about 8.30pm and asked the owner if he could test it out. The owner agreed, only for the suspect to ride away and never come back.
The suspect is described as approximately 5ft10in tall with short, dark hair, a black coat, black jeans and black trainers.
Anyone who has seen the bike, or has been offered it for sale, should ring 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/215748/21.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via the website.