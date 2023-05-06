Jersey e-bike incentive scheme aiming to reduce carbon emissions with grants of up to £600

The Government of Jersey last month opened the second week-long application window of its e-bike incentive scheme, offering grants of up to £600 as the island looks to reduce carbon emissions.
A total of £300,000 has been allocated to the scheme for its two-year duration. More than 1,800 applications were received during the first week-long window in January, with ministers increasing the number of vouchers available in the April draw to 165.
Vouchers for £300 for a standard e-bike, £600 for an e-cargo bike, and £600 for an adapted e-cycle are backed by the Climate Emergency Fund. This supports the policies of the Carbon Neutral Roadmap to speed up the adoption of electric vehicles and reduce Jersey’s transport-related emissions.
The latest application window was open for one week from April 18, with successful applicants able to redeem their vouchers at participating local bike shops. Grants will be released every three months in batches during 2023 and 2024, with the next release set for this July.
Deputy Hilary Jeune, minister for energy and climate change, said: “Transport remains our biggest on-island source of carbon emissions, and this is something we’re absolutely committed to reducing by supporting Islanders to make the switch away from petrol and diesel-powered vehicles.
“We’ve had great feedback from those who were successful in the first draw, telling us how their voucher gave them the nudge and help they needed to buy their e-bike, with others telling us they use theirs every day now.
“Later this year, the sustainable transport team will be bringing forward an island-wide cycling and walking infrastructure strategy, identifying key corridors that we’ll need to prioritise for investment over the next few years to make cycling as easy and safe as possible.
“As we’ve seen with the brilliant take-up of the ‘Love To Ride’ scheme in Jersey, there is a real appetite for cycling in the island, and recent work on widening routes and improving cycling infrastructure will hopefully encourage even more Islanders onto their bikes.”
