Jeep's mystery new e-bike: what we know so far

During one of many commercial breaks during the 2020 edition of the Superbowl, we were drawn to a few seconds of footage in Jeep's ad featuring the legendary actor Bill Murray... and it was nothing to do with the new gas-guzzling Jeep Gladiator, but rather the part 40 seconds in where Murray mounts a brand new mystery Jeep e-bike!
Since the ad aired, Jeep have sort of let the cat out of the bag with a landing page to their new bike, simply called the Jeep e-Bike at this stage... but they are yet to publish a full spec or tell us the finer details, so we're not sure how much of it is proprietary, if at all. According to the Independent they've previously lent their brand to an e-bike in South Africa, and Jeep say the new e-bike is 'powered by Quietkat', who are a specialist e-bike brand from Colarado.
Looking at the Quietkat range on their website there's nothing that appears to have the exact components on the Jeep-branded e-bike. It looks to be built for some serious weather and harsh conditions, with 4.8” fat tires, 150mm of suspension travel up front and 120mm of travel at the rear. It also has super powerful 4 piston hydraulic disc brakes with 203mm rotors for the ultimate in stopping power.
The drivetrain is 10 speed without enough at the bottom to climb the steepest mountains according to Quietkat, and assisting you is a 750 watt motor (that we suspect is courtesy of Bafang) with a huge 160nm of torque... that makes it very much not street-legal for the UK unfortunately, but perhaps they will consider making a modified version for this side of the pond!
Jeep summarise by claiming the new e-bike will be "the most capable off-road electric mountain bike there is", and say you'll be able to get around 40 miles of range off a single charge. You can check out Bill Murray getting to grips with it some more between around 1:46-2:10 in Jeep's behind-the-scenes video above.
To find out more about the Jeep e-bike from the horse's mouth, you can sign up to a mailing list on their website for regular updates and info ahead of the full launch in June 2020.