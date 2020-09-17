Is this hubless e-bike the future? Reevo has storage inside its wheels and 'impenetrable' theft protection

"Spokes are so last year", say Beno Technologies of their new, very unique-looking creation called Reevo, which was the result of four years of R+D, prototyping and testing before arriving at the finished product. Aimed at the urban cyclist, Reevo has hubless, spokeless wheels, a beam-style frame and one-sided fork, and can even be locked and unlocked with your fingertip.
Canyon launch concept vehicle and two new city e-bikes
While it's always a little risky to describe anything as impenetrable to thieves, Beno say the fingerprint technology to lock/unlock the bike paired with the integrated, automatic lock housed inside the frame to protect it from bolt cropper attacks should made Reevo "virtually theft proof". Still, if any scallywag wants to have a go then you can take advantage of the bike's integrated GPS with motion detection, allowing you to set a custom geofencing radius and know where your bike is by checking the Reevo app...yep, of course it has an app!
Hubless wheels aren't entirely new, having appeared on the futuristic Cyclotron e-bike several years ago; but Reevo takes things up a notch, with automatic brake lighting integrated into the rims. The headlight and rear light also turn on and off automatically, with all the lighting kicking out 800 lumens combined.
Describing them as "pure engineering excellence", Beno say Reevo's wheels are patent-pending and are built around a strong, lightweight core with "triple sealed technology."
As an added bonus, no spokes means that Reevo can store your stuff inside the wheels! It looks like Beno have already designed custom bags that lock on to them on both sides - how that will affect handling we're not sure, but it's certainly not something we've seen on an e-bike before.
Other notable features include the one-sided fork, a maintenance-free drivetrain with adaptive pedal assist and a very interesting 'invisible' kickstand, that retracts entirely inside the frame's chassis when not in use.
There will be EU (250 watt motor) and US (750 watt) versions of the Reevo, with both taking three hours to fully charge - so far there are no further details on battery range, pricing or the inner workings of the drivetrain, but we've contacted Beno for more details. They also say on their Instagram page: "While the price is still under media embargo, you can expect it to be extremely competitive against what's currently on the market. We have spared no expense ensuring this limited release will be a powerhouse."
In the meantime you can sign up for more details on the Reevo Bikes website.