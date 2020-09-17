Ad header

Is this hubless e-bike the future? Reevo has storage inside its wheels and 'impenetrable' theft protection

by Sep 17 2020
7 comments
The Reevo's radical design has autonomous lighting, a one-sided fork, retractable kickstand and touchscreen activation, with full production just around the corner...

"Spokes are so last year", say Beno Technologies of their new, very unique-looking creation called Reevo, which was the result of four years of R+D, prototyping and testing before arriving at the finished product. Aimed at the urban cyclist, Reevo has hubless, spokeless wheels, a beam-style frame and one-sided fork, and can even be locked and unlocked with your fingertip. 

While it's always a little risky to describe anything as impenetrable to thieves, Beno say the fingerprint technology to lock/unlock the bike paired with the integrated, automatic lock housed inside the frame to protect it from bolt cropper attacks should made Reevo "virtually theft proof". Still, if any scallywag wants to have a go then you can take advantage of the bike's integrated GPS with motion detection, allowing you to set a custom geofencing radius and know where your bike is by checking the Reevo app...yep, of course it has an app!

Hubless wheels aren't entirely new, having appeared on the futuristic Cyclotron e-bike several years ago; but Reevo takes things up a notch, with automatic brake lighting integrated into the rims. The headlight and rear light also turn on and off automatically, with all the lighting kicking out 800 lumens combined. 

Describing them as "pure engineering excellence", Beno say Reevo's wheels are patent-pending and are built around a strong, lightweight core with "triple sealed technology."

As an added bonus, no spokes means that Reevo can store your stuff inside the wheels! It looks like Beno have already designed custom bags that lock on to them on both sides - how that will affect handling we're not sure, but it's certainly not something we've seen on an e-bike before. 

Other notable features include the one-sided fork, a maintenance-free drivetrain with adaptive pedal assist and a very interesting 'invisible' kickstand, that retracts entirely inside the frame's chassis when not in use.

There will be EU (250 watt motor) and US (750 watt) versions of the Reevo, with both taking three hours to fully charge - so far there are no further details on battery range, pricing or the inner workings of the drivetrain, but we've contacted Beno for more details. They also say on their Instagram page: "While the price is still under media embargo, you can expect it to be extremely competitive against what's currently on the market. We have spared no expense ensuring this limited release will be a powerhouse."

In the meantime you can sign up for more details on the Reevo Bikes website

Jack Sexty

Jack is the news editor here at eBikeTips, and also edits the live blog and writes tech news over on our sister site road.cc. Jack first became fascinated with e-bikes when an elderly gentleman breezed past him without a care in the world up a big old hill in North Wales - thus realising e-bikes are the real deal! Although he genuinely enjoys time trials and lung-busting climbs without assistance, Jack likes nothing more than cruising round town on an e-bike during his days off.   

7 comments

7 hours 29 min ago

oh oh - I take my comment back - there is two seconds of riding video going in a straight line on a perfectly flat surface. Lots of static pictures and no real video, not a great look for a bike advert.

7 hours 35 min ago

Yes, it is the future - because it certainly isn't rideable in the current time continuum we can access now, or anthing in the near future either.

A 'finished product' out of R&D that looks like somebodies first day with Photoshop and not one video on the website ? Suddenly they have ignored the laws of phsics ? This is hype people, not a product.

Also road.cc, please fix your page headers, the different flavours are not accessible between flavours, eg start at road.cc and try off.road or ebike tips. 

 

7 hours 52 min ago

Where are the integrated mudguards and those lights are in a perfect position to pick up road muck. Other than that looks cool.

8 hours 56 min ago

"...expect it to be extremely competitive against what's currently on the market. We have spared no expense ..."

Um, that's an awkward juxtaposition.

8 hours 56 min ago

9 hours 19 min ago

Looks pretty cool, not sure I can see it working that well, but I hope it does, just for the shock factor when people see one of these going past.

9 hours 50 min ago

Interesting point on the wheel storage affecting handling. Would it be any different to fork or rack  mounted paniers? after all the point load will be in a similar location.

