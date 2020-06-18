Visit our other sites

Introducing the Z-Triton: an electric trike, boat and mini camper combined

by Jun 18 2020
zeltini z-triton e-trike - via zeltini studios on instagram.PNG
zeltini z-triton e-trike - via zeltini studios on instagram.PNG, by Jack Sexty

This amphibious 3-in-1 prototype can function as an e-trike or a boat in motion, and also has living quarters for camping out during your journey

If you're up for a very unique outdoor adventure across land and water, Latvian innovators Zeltini may have just the contraption for the job... the Z-Triton is part electric trike, part boat and part camper all rolled into one, and is recommended for expeditions around the world or the ultimate weekend getaway. 

The Habre Eco Bike: a Nepalese e-cargo machine built from bamboo to beat the climate crisis

Zeltini say the amphibious Z-Triton is simple to operate on land or water, and it's powered by two 250 watt hub motors with an electrical outboard engine. In trike mode there's a 36 inch front wheel and two 20 inch wheels at the rear, and then in boat mode the back becomes the front, with the two smaller wheels folding up at a 90 degree angle. The trike cockpit has two mirrors, a horn, engine controls and an umbrella for added weather protection on rainy days. 

z triton 3.jpg
z triton 3.jpg, by Zeltini

The dimensions are just 3.6m L x 1.2m W x 1.55m H, making it super compact but still roomy enough to sleep two people in its cabin section (plus a canine friend). There's plenty of storage inside the cabin, and the bike mode passenger seat has a seatbelt and even a coffee cup holder. 

z triton 1.jpg
z triton 1.jpg

Zeltini say their main mission is to build "amphibian mobile homes and vehicles for human resilience and fun", adding: "We aim to make products that create unique experiences/emotions and positively contribute to this planet and humanity. Mostly fun and joy is what we’re after but we don’t forget functionality and purpose of things.

"We prototype until both the right function and emotion is achieved, and the product complies with our 8 key principles."

A May update on their YouTube channel revealed that the project is 90% finished, with the motors, interiors and boat controls all completed. There's currently no ETA for commercial versions of the prototype Z-Triton, and the price is TBC on Zeltini's website; currently their only product listed for sale is the Z-Bioloo (€3,000), an outdoor toilet described as "a temple of poop" that composts flowers on its roof, before pumping the fragrant air back inside to provide natural air freshening! 

More info on all of Zeltini's fascinating work can be found on their website

Jack Sexty's picture

Jack Sexty

Jack is the news editor here at eBikeTips, and also edits the live blog and writes tech news over on our sister site road.cc. Jack first became fascinated with e-bikes when an elderly gentleman breezed past him without a care in the world up a big old hill in North Wales - thus realising e-bikes are the real deal! Although he genuinely enjoys time trials and lung-busting climbs without assistance, Jack likes nothing more than cruising round town on an e-bike during his days off.   

