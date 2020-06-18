Introducing the Z-Triton: an electric trike, boat and mini camper combined

If you're up for a very unique outdoor adventure across land and water, Latvian innovators Zeltini may have just the contraption for the job... the Z-Triton is part electric trike, part boat and part camper all rolled into one, and is recommended for expeditions around the world or the ultimate weekend getaway.
The Habre Eco Bike: a Nepalese e-cargo machine built from bamboo to beat the climate crisis
Zeltini say the amphibious Z-Triton is simple to operate on land or water, and it's powered by two 250 watt hub motors with an electrical outboard engine. In trike mode there's a 36 inch front wheel and two 20 inch wheels at the rear, and then in boat mode the back becomes the front, with the two smaller wheels folding up at a 90 degree angle. The trike cockpit has two mirrors, a horn, engine controls and an umbrella for added weather protection on rainy days.
The dimensions are just 3.6m L x 1.2m W x 1.55m H, making it super compact but still roomy enough to sleep two people in its cabin section (plus a canine friend). There's plenty of storage inside the cabin, and the bike mode passenger seat has a seatbelt and even a coffee cup holder.
Zeltini say their main mission is to build "amphibian mobile homes and vehicles for human resilience and fun", adding: "We aim to make products that create unique experiences/emotions and positively contribute to this planet and humanity. Mostly fun and joy is what we’re after but we don’t forget functionality and purpose of things.
"We prototype until both the right function and emotion is achieved, and the product complies with our 8 key principles."
Triturus cristatus was originally described as Triton cristatus by Josephus Nicolaus Laurenti in 1768. The Tritus are a race of amphibious creatures. They live and breed in ponds or similar aquatic habitats for two to six months and usually spend the rest of the year in land habitats. In females, an orange-red line runs down back and tail. #prototype #zeltini_studio #ztriton #3dprinting #houseboattrike
A May update on their YouTube channel revealed that the project is 90% finished, with the motors, interiors and boat controls all completed. There's currently no ETA for commercial versions of the prototype Z-Triton, and the price is TBC on Zeltini's website; currently their only product listed for sale is the Z-Bioloo (€3,000), an outdoor toilet described as "a temple of poop" that composts flowers on its roof, before pumping the fragrant air back inside to provide natural air freshening!
More info on all of Zeltini's fascinating work can be found on their website.