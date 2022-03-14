Ad header

Hagen introduces three new “agile” e-cargo bikes

Mar 14 2022
Flagship.jpg, by Hagen

Estonian-based manufacturer looking to expand

Hagen Bikes is introducing three new cargo bikes, which will be available both with and without an electric motor. The direct-to-consumer brand has renamed its Nighthawk bike “Flagship” and this will be supplemented by the short-frame Mini and the long-frame XL.

Founded in Denmark, Hagen is now headquartered in Estonia where all of its bikes are hand-built. The firm recently raised €500,000 in an initial public offering to fund expansion.

Founder and CEO Kaspar Peek said: “We believe that cargo bikes will become one of the main transport modes for urban citizens throughout Europe. We believe that beyond being practical, cargo bikes should be fun and exciting to ride.

“That’s why we’ve launched the three new models – we want to provide riders with the boldest cargo bikes in the market.”

Mini.jpg
Mini.jpg, by Hagen


The Flagship model is billed as being a ‘jack-of-all-trades’ cargo bike. The Mini offers a smaller turning circle, more responsive handling, and is obviously a bit easier to park. The XL, predictably enough, is built to carry larger packages in its cargo bed.

The maximum load for all three bikes is 180kg, including the rider.

Flagship belt drive.jpg
Flagship belt drive.jpg, by Hagen


The electric versions feature the Brose S Mag 250W motor with a 630Wh battery. Hagen reckon this is good for about 70km of range. The battery can be charged to 80 per cent in 2.5 hours, and fully in 4.5 hours.

The bikes also feature GPS theft-protection features and integrated lights.

Flagship Enviolo.jpg
Flagship Enviolo.jpg, by Hagen


All models have two choices for the drivetrain and shifting. You can either go with a chain drive, derailleur and 9-speed Shimano Altus gears, or a Gates carbon belt drive and Enviolo Automatiq “stepless” hub gears – the latter being the more durable and lower maintenance option.

Prices start from €5,340 for the Mini e-Cargo Bike.

