Gocycle G4 folding e-bike range launched with updated motor and lightweight construction

Gocycle today unveiled the latest versions of its e-bike. The three Generation Four (G4) models all feature a new, higher torque electric motor, lightweight materials to further reduce the bikes’ weight and what the firm claims is a 10-second folding mechanism.
The Gocycle G4, G4i & G4i+ will be powered by a new G4drive electric motor, which has been in development for a number of years.
The firm says it delivers more torque, more power and improved low-speed start capability than its predecessor.
The bikes also benefit from various weight savings. Gocycle say they’ve shaved as much as 1kg across the range with the lightest, the G4i+, weighing just 16.3kg.
There’s a new lighter carbon fibre mid-frame which connects the hydroformed aluminium front frame and Gocycle’s patented magnesium Cleandrive drivetrain.
The disc rotors are also lighter, while there’s a new single-sided carbon fibre front fork to house the motor.
The Gocycle GXi was named in TIME Magazine’s list of the top 100 inventions of 2020 and the various G4 bikes offer the same 10-second fold. The package can then be wheeled along when the bike’s not in use.
Other improvements include new MotoGP-inspired treaded tyres, which are infused with silica compound for superior grip and a USB charging port integrated into the handlebars.
The Gocycle G4’s removable battery is integrated into the frame, providing a claimed range of up to 40 miles (65km) for the G4 and up to 50 miles (80km) for the G4i with 3.5 hour fast charging now standard across the range.
The Gocycle G4 range is priced from £3,399. More info on the website.