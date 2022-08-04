Gin – a £999 hybrid e-bike as well as a drink

They tend to go with the shoutier upper-case GIN, but it doesn’t seem to be an initialism, so until anyone tells us otherwise (and probably long after, if we’re honest) we’re pronouncing it the same as the booze. The firm’s first offering, the Gin X, is a budget hybrid e-bike with a surprisingly whopping battery.
As we say in our guide to the best e-bikes for under £1,000, it’s not easy to produce an e-bike for this sort of price.
A grand may sound like a lot of money for a ‘budget’ bike, but you have to remember that an e-bike is fundamentally an entire conventional bike with a whole load of extra gadgetry on top.
One of the more costly components is the battery and so this is an area where a lot of budget e-bikes fall short.
Not the Gin X.
A 615Wh battery is significantly larger than you’d expect to see in this price bracket. Gin reckon it’s good for around 110km. That’s teamed with a Bafang rear hub motor.
Elsewhere the spec is unspectacular, but solid given the pricing. You get Zoom hydraulic disc brakes, integrated lights, 5-speed Shimano Altus gears and 27.5" X 2.1" All Terrain CST tyres.
The claimed weight of the bike is just 19kg.
It all sounds promising on paper, but the true test is of course how the bike performs in reality. We’ll try and get hold of one for a full review.