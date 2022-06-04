Giant launches Momentum urban e-bike sub-brand

Giant has launched a new line of urban/leisure e-bikes that will be marketed as a new sub-brand called Momentum. The initial offering comprises two urban/leisure bikes: the Transend E+ and Vida E+, both priced at £2,899.
Both the Transend and the Vida are built around a 250W Yamaha SyncDrive Life mid-motor capable of producing 60Nm of torque.
This is teamed with a 500Wh battery integrated into the down tube, Shimano Nexus 7-speed hub gears and hydraulic disc brakes.
“Momentum is here to show that there’s more to life than screen time and traffic jams,” commented Momentum’s Collette Clensy. “Whether you’re riding solo or with friends, we encourage you to take time out to enjoy freedom, fresh air and feel-good vibes on a Momentum e-bike.”
Of the two, the Transend is pitched as more of a commuter e-bike. It’s available in either a conventional or mid-step frame.
The Vida E+ is for “laid-back living,” which almost contradictorily translates to a more upright riding position and either a step-through or mid-step frame.
Both bikes are available in four colours.
It sounds like more e-bikes will be added to the Momentum range in coming months.