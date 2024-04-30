Giant Expression E+ gets brand's latest SyncDrive Core motor which automatically adapts to the terrain and your input

Giant has unveiled the latest addition to its e-bike range, the Expression E+, a step-through aimed at recreational and city riders. The new model is available in three options, the most expensive of which uses a Gates Carbon belt drive with Shimano hub gears. All models use the latest SyncDrive Core mid-drive motor with 500Wh or 600Wh EnergyPak batteries.
At first glance, the Giant Expression E+ has a somewhat dated look, mainly due to the semi-integrated battery. However, looking beyond that, the combination of an SR Suntour Mobie suspension fork, with a slack 70-degree head angle and big Schwalbe tyres, hints at an all-terrain prowess.
Comfort is also high on the agenda — all models have a 660mm wide handlebar with a 30-degree back sweep, ergonomic grips, and a Selle Royal Azzenza Plus saddle. The cheapest option has a regular seatpost, and the other two have a suspension seatpost.
Under the skin, things get even more interesting with the addition of the Giant SyncDrive Core motor.
The SyncDrive Core is a recent addition to Giant’s motor line-up. It’s a lightweight, compact mid-drive system, primarily designed for efficiency rather than outright power.
It features Smart Assist technology with six sensors, including an accelerometer and slope detection sensor. This means the motor produces power based on the terrain and rider input, negating the need for the rider to manually change assistance levels. This should result in a very intuitive riding experience and maximise battery range.
The RideControl dash has a colour display with ANT+ connectivity and built-in GPS navigation (on the E+ 0 version).
The latest Giant EnergyPak batteries are produced through CO2-neutral production methods and promise good range for their size. Coupled with the smart charger, riders will be able to quickly recharge their batteries when on longer rides.
As mentioned above, there are three versions of the Expression E+ to choose from, ranging in price from £2,699 to £3,399. All variants share the same motor, suspension and tyres. Accessories like the MIK pannier rack, and Axa Blueline lights are also included on all models. The main differences are the drivetrain, brakes and a 500Wh battery on the E+ 2 model.
Colour options vary between models and include exotic-sounding hues like ‘Early Espresso’ and ‘Cosmos Navy’.
The Expression E+ 2 is the entry-level version. As well as the 500Wh battery, this one sports Shimano Alivio gearing with an 11-36 cassette and Tektro HD-M275 brakes. The claimed battery range looks promising considering the battery size, with between 34 to 105 miles supposedly possible depending on the riding conditions.
Next in line is the E+ 1. This version costs £2,999 and has a Shimano Nexus 7-speed internal gear hub with chain drive, Shimano MT-200 brakes, and an EnergyPak 600Wh battery. A suspension seatpost is also added, and the potential battery range is claimed to be between 40 and 124 miles.
Finally, the E+ 0 has all of the above plus a Shimano Nexus 8 geared hub with a Gates Carbon belt drive. This model features Giant’s flagship RideDash Evo display with a 3-inch screen and built-in GPS navigation. It’s the most expensive version in the lineup, at £3,399.
Overall, the Giant Expression E+ looks like an interesting proposition if you’re looking for a step-through e-bike with the latest motor tech, good battery range, and some creature comforts. All options look pretty good, with the belt-drive version being the most tempting. Watch this space for a full review soon.