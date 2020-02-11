Get 20% off tickets for the London E-Bike Festival with our exclusive code!

The brand new London e-Bike Festival is coming to Battersea Evolution over the weekend of 2-3 May 2020... and with eBikeTips' exclusive 20% off discount code EBT20, adult tickets are just £8 and under 10's go free to the UK's first dedicated e-bike event!
By your tickets for The London e-Bike Festival with an exclusive 20% off here
The exciting new event from the creators of the Cycle Show will give you the chance to see and test ride loads of the best new e-bikes, with options suitable for all shapes, sizes and abilities. This will be the largest selection of e-bikes at one event anywhere in the country in 2020, with top brands including Specialized, Ribble, Haibike, Canyon, Raleigh, Cannondale, Riese & Müller and GoCycle all showcasing the best e-bikes in their current range. Bosch and Shimano will also be attendance to demonstrate the latest in motor and battery technology to help you get the most from your e-bike.
To test ride the bikes there will be a 400m city Test Track in Battersea Park, giving you the chance to try every e-bike flavour from e-road, to eMTB, to leisure and hybrid options.
There will be plenty more going on at the main stage, with talks from many informative and inspirational speakers about everything e-bike. You can also attend a drop-in clinic where you can get free expert advice to help answer any questions you might have before taking the plunge and buying yourself an e-bike.
The link to book tickets is above, but just in case you missed it here it is again. You can buy tickets for Saturday 2nd or Sunday 3rd May, and before adding to your basket just be sure to add in the code EBT20 to get yours at 20% off the standard price... kids under 10 go free. Snap 'em up before they're all gone, and we'll see you at the show in May to ogle at and ride some of the best e-bikes on the market!
This article features paid promotion on behalf of The London e-Bike Festival