Genesis launches e-bike versions of Smithfield and Columbia Road urban bikes

Genesis has launched e-bike versions of its Smithfield and Columbia Road urban bikes with Shimano’s Steps E6100 motor for up to 150km of pedal assistance in Eco mode.
“Both are smart, practical urban bikes and the added pedal assistance just makes them an even better fit for someone who wants to get around easily but has no interest in wearing lycra or changing clothes when they get to their destination,” says Genesis.
The Columbia Road is the easy on/off classic step-through frame while the Smithfield keeps a more traditional frame with backswept bars, and these urban bikes now come with three levels of pedal assistance: Eco, Normal and Boost.
It’s going to take you around two hours to get the battery back up to 80% charge says Genesis, and a further two hours (four total) to reach full charge.
Made from double-butted Mjolnir chromoly both of these framesets are built to endure daily use and the toll that regular urban riding can take says Genesis.
Two Atranvelo racks are included for carrying capacity, while front and rear lights are fitted as standard for keeping safe no matter what time of day you’re riding.
A Trelock ring lock system is attached for a simple and practical way of securing the bike when popping into a shop or grabbing a coffee.
Both the Smithfield and Columbia Road also come with chunky Maxxis tyres that Genesis says are more than capable of taking on gravel or towpaths for urban riding versatility.
The Smithfield and the Columbia Road are priced at £2,999.99 and are available from www.freewheel.co.uk