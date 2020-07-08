Visit our other sites

Gaerne launch cycling shoes specifically for e-bikes

by Jul 8 2020
Do we really need separate shoes for e-adventures? The Italian footwear experts Gaerne seem to think so, aiming the new G.Arc, G.Ray and G.Taser kicks specifically at e-bikers...

Italian cycling footwear experts Gaerne have launched a new range of cycling shoes aimed specifically at e-bikers. The G.Arc, G.Ray and G.Taser were launched in response to the world of e-bikes "experiencing a real boom" according to Gaerne, and the models differ depending on whether you want to commute in the city, shred it in the mountains or cruise in the countryside. 

Vittoria launch graphene-infused e-bike tyres that 'extend battery life'

The G.Taser (main image) is described as an all-terrain shoe with the G.Explorer Vibram sole providing a comfortable and sturdy platform when you're off the bike. It's got a nylon upper for extra ventilation and has "reinforcements at key points protect against abrasion" according to Gaerne. It also comes with the exclusive L6 closure system from BOA for fast fastening, and can even be adjusted on the fly. 

That sole is also compatible with all quick-release pedals via a removable cleat panel, and the tread has 'lateral reinforcements' to increase traction and stability. 

The G.Arc is aimed more at touring and leisure riding, with laces instead of a BOA system and a breathable and antibacterial liner on the sole. It's also got a Vibram sole, and Gaerne say it has a compound that is "designed to maximise grip". An insert in the midsole should guarantee support and stability when pedalling, and it's suitable for walking too thanks to a shock-absorbing EVA insert. 

There's also the G.Ray for e-mountain bikers, which like the G.Taser has the BOA L6 closure system, plus plenty of reinforcement points to protect against impacts when you're shredding on the trails. Why are these shoes for e-biking? Gaerne don't exactly say and we're sure you could use them on your standard bikes too, but it's nice to know the bike industry is catering for us!

Recommended retail prices are €129.90 for the G.Arc, €149.90 for the G.Ray and €159.90 for the G.Taser. You can head over to Gaerne's website for more info and to find UK distributors. 

Will you be investing in shoes made specifically for e-biking, or do your current kicks do the job just fine? Let us know your thoughts in the comments as always...

