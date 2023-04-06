FUELL launches Flluid e-bikes with a 225-mile range and automatic gearbox

FUELL, an e-bike brand that is the brainchild of motorbike experts, has launched new electric bikes with the claim of having the world's longest range - up to 225 miles with a single charge.
With Flluids having been engineered by the legendary Erik Buell, a founder, former Chairman, and CTO of the Buell Motorcycle Company, it's not a surprise that you can spot very motor-bike-like features on the brand's new e-bikes. The new Flluid-2 and Flluid-3 models are coupled with powerful all-new Valeo motors and offer fully automatic and predictive gear shifting.
“Many e-bike customers are coming from driving a car or motorcycle and are not current bicyclists. This customer is looking for an e-bike that is as simple and easy to use as their motor vehicle with a similar range. The Flluid-2 and 3 were designed to fulfil this desire," said F-X Terny, CEO and co-founder of FUELL.
FUELL Flluid-2 and Flluid-3 - tech details
Flluid-2 is what FUELL calls an “ultra-long-range powerhouse”. It comes with two removable battery packs for a total of 2,000Wh (2kWh) of power, doubling up on the first-generation Flluid. This range-topping charge enables an impressive range of up to 225 miles (350km) on a single charge.
The Flluid-3 is the little sibling with a step-through frame and a single 1kWh battery. This offers a range of about 110 miles (180km). Both models take six hours to charge fully.
Both of the new FUELL models save you from bothering with manual gear changes. The Valeo 750W mid-drive motor offers 130Nm of torque for powering you up the hills and it features an integrated automatic gearbox. The gearbox has a wide 450% ratio (in essence this is calculated by dividing the largest sprocket by the smallest and then multiplying this by one hundred) and based on smart algorithms it adjusts the assistance for you. If you do prefer to change gears manually though, you can do that as well.
FUELL says the new Flluid models have a "throttle", but this will only be a 6km/h walk assist feature in Europe where the bikes' assisted speed will also be limited to the standard 15.5mph (25km/h).
Both Flluid-2 and Flluid-3 have aluminium frames, and clutter-free components - including a Gates Carbon Drive belt. FUELL says the bikes are geometrically optimised to provide “stable, confident, yet incredibly nimble steering and handling” and suitable for riders between 5'1'' to 6'5'' (1.55m to 1.95m) in height.
FUELL Flluid-2 and Flluid-3 - availability and pricing:
The first 50 units of Flluid-2 and Flluid-3 will be sold at £2,964 and £3,204 respectively. After this, the FUELL Flluid-2 retails for £4,403, and Flluid-3 is available for £4,803.
The bikes are available now and full details can be found on FUELL’s Indiegogo page.