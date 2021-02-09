Free e-bike rides to and from Covid-19 vaccinations (including as a passenger)

Micromobility operator, Lime, has joined forces with the Pedal Me e-cargo bike service to offer free rides to and from Covid-19 vaccination appointments. The Ride to Recovery initiative will see users given a code so they can get four free rides to and from all of their jab appointments.
Over 40 per cent of London households don’t have direct access to a car and many people are also making efforts to avoid public transport. The Ride to Recovery scheme is therefore a means of ensuring the capital’s vaccination centres are easy to reach for everyone.
Those taking up the offer can choose whether they want to use the code to cycle independently on a Lime e-bike, or instead use Pedal Me’s passenger bike service.
The scheme is also live in Milton Keynes and Salford, where Lime is currently running e-scooter trials.
The code is being provided to all existing Lime and Pedal Me users via email.
Alan Clarke, Director of Policy and Government Affairs for UKIN at Lime said: “We’re proud to be partnering with Pedal Me to provide free rides to all Londoners due to receive their Covid jabs in the coming months.
“Our Ride to Recovery initiative will give anyone that needs it a safe, socially distanced way of travelling to and from their vaccine appointment. It’s an important journey, and we want to ensure no one is left behind.”
Ben Knowles, CEO and Co-Founder of Pedal Me added: "Our Ride to Recovery initiative demonstrates the critical role e-bikes services can play in keeping people, and cargo, moving in cities.
“We’re excited to be offering this free service in partnership with Lime to help Londoners access vaccinations safely, conveniently and sustainably – helping the capital to recover as we move through the pandemic."
Lime recently extended its free ride offer to teachers and other key workers and is now in talks to deploy its bikes at London’s key vaccine centres for patients and staff to use free of charge.
There are also plans to use the Ride to Recovery scheme to support London businesses by discounting rides that end on local high streets.