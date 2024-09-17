"For the city and beyond" – Brompton Electric G Line rolls in on 20-inch wheels

“The most versatile bike in the world,” claims Brompton about its new Electric G Line. That’s a bit of a boast, but it’s certainly the most versatile Brompton. The bike features 20in wheels, hydraulic disc brakes and wider handlebars for greater off-road capability without doing away with that classic Brompton fold.
Up until now, Bromptons have all been fitted with 16in wheels. However, the goal with the G Line was to create a bike that would offer a little more versatility beyond the commuting and city riding with which the brand is so closely associated.
Bigger wheels therefore make sense – but not so big that they would totally undermine the famously compact fold.
“We created G Line to be the best one-bike solution for the city and beyond,” explains Brompton. “The frame geometry is comparable to a full size bike, yet it transforms into a compact package that stores and travels easily. So you can go anywhere.”
So while the Electric G Line has bigger wheels, wider tyres, a rear hub motor (as opposed to the front hub motor used on the Electric P Line) and 4-speed derailleur gearing, it still only weighs 16.1kg and folds down to a package that measures 72cm x 67cm x 41cm.
In a nod to its target market, the blurb on the website says: “Goes on trains. Travels in car boots. Stores in small spaces (including one-person tents).”
The Electric G Line comes with a rack and mudguards as standard and various mounting points for bottles and the like. It also apparently offers the ability to, “store your toolkit inside the frame.”
Much will of course depend on the performance of the rear hub motor, which is teamed with a decently-sized 345Wh battery. We’ll have a review for you as soon as we can.