"For the city and beyond" – Brompton Electric G Line rolls in on 20-inch wheels

by Sep 17 2024
3 comments
by Brompton

Folding brand’s latest electric model promises greater versatility than its smaller-wheeled siblings

“The most versatile bike in the world,” claims Brompton about its new Electric G Line. That’s a bit of a boast, but it’s certainly the most versatile Brompton. The bike features 20in wheels, hydraulic disc brakes and wider handlebars for greater off-road capability without doing away with that classic Brompton fold.

Up until now, Bromptons have all been fitted with 16in wheels. However, the goal with the G Line was to create a bike that would offer a little more versatility beyond the commuting and city riding with which the brand is so closely associated.

Bigger wheels therefore make sense – but not so big that they would totally undermine the famously compact fold.

Brompton Electric G Line side.jpg

“We created G Line to be the best one-bike solution for the city and beyond,” explains Brompton. “The frame geometry is comparable to a full size bike, yet it transforms into a compact package that stores and travels easily. So you can go anywhere.”

So while the Electric G Line has bigger wheels, wider tyres, a rear hub motor (as opposed to the front hub motor used on the Electric P Line) and 4-speed derailleur gearing, it still only weighs 16.1kg and folds down to a package that measures 72cm x 67cm x 41cm.

Brompton Electric G Line folded.jpg


In a nod to its target market, the blurb on the website says: “Goes on trains. Travels in car boots. Stores in small spaces (including one-person tents).”

The Electric G Line comes with a rack and mudguards as standard and various mounting points for bottles and the like. It also apparently offers the ability to, “store your toolkit inside the frame.”

Much will of course depend on the performance of the rear hub motor, which is teamed with a decently-sized 345Wh battery. We’ll have a review for you as soon as we can.

brompton.com

Alex Bowden

Alex has been editor of ebiketips since 2021. He previously contributed news, reviews and more to road.cc and has also had a parallel (largely lapsed) career writing about cricket for various publications.

3 comments

1 hour 30 min ago

@mattw 16kg is mislead, unfortunately, as that's the weight without the battery. You need to add 3kg.

1 hour 51 min ago

those wires are inline with the frame and wheels and less vulnerable than the big looping curves of brake and gear lines on an MTB.

7 hours 40 min ago

16kg is getting towards where the mass needs to be.

We need one with a titanim frame.

But those wires in mid air look massively vulnerable.

