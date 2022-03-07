FLX Babymaker II gets a bigger battery and a Gates carbon belt drive

FLX have updated their eyebrow-raisingly named flagship e-bike, the Babymaker. The Babymaker II has gained flat handlebars, a 40 per cent larger battery and a Gates carbon belt drive.
The original Babymaker was road-tested by its creator on a 2,200-mile trip across Europe before launching in 2020 via a £2m Indiegogo campaign.
Back then, there was a Babymaker Pro version with a Gates Carbon Belt Drive and hydraulic disc brakes. Those upgrades have now become standard.
The Babymaker II also gets a wider flat handlebar and a longer stem.
The larger 360Wh battery still isn’t that big in the grand scheme of things, but that’s because the primary aim is to retain a stealthy look. It’s integrated into the frame and complemented by smooth cabling. “Power of an eBike. None of the bulk,” reads the blurb.
Another change is perhaps less welcome. At the time of writing, FLX are only accepting orders for the USA and Canada.
The 350W hub motor means it wouldn’t qualify as a conventional e-bike in Europe anyway. An alternate 250W version of the original Babymaker was produced for that very reason, although with FLX making a lot of noise about how the new bike will be assembled in Detroit, there’s no saying they’ll repeat the move.
If you’re in North America, the Babymaker II is currently available for $1,369, discounted from $2,222