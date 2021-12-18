FedEx to start using e-cargo bikes in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Cambridge

After introducing a fleet of e-cargo bikes in London earlier this year, FedEx is to start using the vehicles in three more UK cities: Edinburgh, Glasgow and Cambridge.
FedEx has recently been exploring low carbon options for last-mile delivery and has previously said that e-cargo bikes, will be “critical” as online buying continues to surge.
Some of its London delivery staff have been trialling three-wheelers supplied by Wiltshire-based Iceni Cycles. These have now become a permanent part of operations and the US firm is willing to introduce similar vehicles elsewhere.
“Electric cargo bikes will fulfil a sustainable last-mile delivery solution for customers in and around Edinburgh, Glasgow and Cambridge City Centres,” said Alun Cornish, FedEx’s operations managing director in Europe.
“Earlier, FedEx pilots in the cities made the case for transitioning to two wheels, proving an effective alternative to vans thanks to their ability to take shorter, faster routes.
“We see real potential for e-cargo bikes to complement and work alongside our motorised vehicle fleet as we strive to make zero-emissions deliveries our standard.”
FedEx is aiming to achieve carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040 with electrification of its pick-up and delivery vehicles a major area of investment.
It wants 50 per cent of its vehicle purchases to be electric by 2025 and 100 per cent by 2030.
The roll out of e-cargo bikes is tipped to continue in other UK cities.
E-cargo bike delivery firm Pedal Me has previously said its bikes work out at least 2mph faster than vans, with even more time saved looking for parking spots.
Researchers found that its bikes dropped off 10 parcels an hour, compared to six for vans. They also cut carbon emissions by 90 per cent compared with diesel vans, and by a third compared with electric vans.