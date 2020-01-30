Exclusive: Is this the most handsome British e-bike yet? Forme leak the new Flash e-road racer

Hailing from the Peak District, Forme are known for robust bikes built to deal with tough British roads... but there's nothing gritty about the sleek new Flash E with a Fazua motor system, fully integrated cable routing and Shimano Ultegra shifting, and we've got an exclusive sneak peak before it officially launches!
From humble beginnings in 2010, a decade on Forme now claim to have the biggest bike range in Britain; and that now includes an impressive number of e-bikes, with the Flash E being the flagship e-road model for 2020.
The Flash E is pretty much completely cable-tidy with a semi-integrated cockpit that consists of Forme's own integrated stem married to Ritchey Comp Curve handlebars. They've chosen the 4.6kg Fazua motor system - now becoming ubiquitous with lightweight e-bikes - that has a removable battery concealed in the frame and a simple head unit to control the assist levels.
The full carbon frame and fork appears to borrow geometry from the non-assisted Flash aero road bike, and it's also made for disc brakes with flat mount calipers and 12mm thru-axles front and rear. Shifting is Shimano Ultegra with a 50/34t FSA chainset, and you get 28mm Schwalbe tyres with DT Swiss wheels to keep you rolling in all weathers.
Forme are also set to launch the Monyash E, the electric version of their all-road manual Monyash. It's another that uses the Fazua motor system, concealed in a slacker alloy frame with a unique, curvy carbon fork. Shifting is Shimano 105, with 28mm tyres and a Fizik Antares saddle.
Forme say they expect stock to land before the end of March, with the Flash E priced at £4,675 and the Monyash E at £3,650; we don't have weights for either yet, but will update if we find out. You can head over to Forme's website to check back for news of their new bike launches.