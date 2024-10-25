Estarli’s new e20.X has an automatic gearbox and is their lightest e-folder yet

British electric bike brand Estarli has launched its lightest e-folder yet, and it comes with a belt drive and a two-speed automatic gearbox. The news comes not long after the launch of the e28.X full-sized cruiser, which also comes equipped with a belt drive.
The new e20.X e-folder costs £1,850 and weighs a claimed 14.8kg without the seatpost battery, and 18.3kg with the battery, mudguards and a rear rack.
Estarli e20.X
So besides it being lighter, what’s new with the e20.X? First up and probably most excitingly, is the automatic two-speed gearbox. It’s the same as on the e28.X model recently released, and uses a torque sensor that can measure a rider’s input up to 1,000 times per second.
The gearbox automatically shifts between a first gear for low speeds and inclines, and the second gear which is for higher speeds when you’re pootling along on the flat. Oliver Francis, Estarli co-founder spoke about the bike’s target market and how it aims to appeal to people who perhaps haven’t cycled previously.
“People in the cycling game tend to forget that manual gears are quite foreign to a lot of people. When you couple that with the reality that these bikes have motors and therefore power modes, it can become quite complex.
“Complexity is a barrier for so many people whose first priority is getting used to cycling again and literally riding on the right part of the road at a comfortable speed etc. So, the e20.X just removes one of those pain points by utilising the awesome Bafang 2-speed rear hub motor.”
Newness and specification
Elsewhere, Estarli’s new e-folder gets an integrated folding lever and carbon fibre riser handlebars. It is also equipped with thru axles for “stability” and a colour display. The 20in wheeled folder is apparently the lightest the brand has made, at a claimed 14.8kg without the seatpost battery, and 18.3kg including the mudguards, rear rack and battery.
The e20.X comes with a 252Wh battery, with a claimed range of up to 32 miles on a single charge. You can also choose to add on a range extender battery which doubles the capacity. It also comes with hydraulic disc brakes from Tektro, integrated front and rear lights and a Bafang hub motor.
One frame size claims to fit all between 152-195cm, and you get a choice of three colours: racing green, bronze and U.F.O. Prices start at £1,850 and you can choose the type of tyres as well as extras like a range extender, bags or other accessories.
The bike is available to order from Estarli now.