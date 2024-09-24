The "easy" Estarli e28.X offers a belt drive and automatic gears for under £2k

British brand Estarli has launched two sub-£2,000 electric bikes, the e28.X and e28.9. The e28.X - the ‘city belter’ - is a belt-driven urban hybrid e-bike with an automatic gearbox. The e28.9 is its derailleur-geared sibling.
Both bikes come with 1.45in gravel tyres and lights and the prices start at £1,850. The new bikes signal a continuation of Estarli's quest for dominance in the 'affordable' e-bike sector. Let's dive into the details of both new bikes below.
Estarli e28.X
At first glance the Estarli e28.X looks like a pretty conventional electric city bike. It's got all the markers - a step-through frame option (as well as a crossbar option), mudguards, lights, and a rear hub motor. But where it's interesting (and particularly for the price) is the automatic gear hub.
It's a 2-speed automatic gearbox, which may not sound like a lot of gears (because it's not), but the fact they're automatic will likely appeal to many city riders - less faffing about with shifting, more time to focus on riding.
The bike uses a Bafang rear hub drive motor which offers up to 45Nm of torque and torque sensors aim to provide smooth assistance. You can add on front suspension forks as an optional upgrade, but you get hydraulic disc brakes, lights and mudguards as standard.
There are three colours to choose from, and the bike weighs a claimed 18.9kg with the battery.
Co-founder Oliver Francis commented: “The e28.X is all about comfort and ease. We wanted to design a bike that removed barriers and stress-points for non-cyclists. Anyone can hop on the e28.X - wearing whatever they wish - and be off in a second. It’s deliberately not a ‘smart bike’ - it doesn’t analyse you or complicate your day - it’s an ‘easy’ bike. No chain, no gears to change, no stress.”
The e28.X will retail for £1,895 and, as mentioned above, you can upgrade your front forks to suspension forks with 40mm travel for £120. You can also add on a rear pannier rack for £45.
Estarli e28.9
The Estarli e28.9 features a 9-speed Shimano Alivio groupset, hydraulic disc brakes, and 1.45in gravel style tyres.
Unlike the e28.X, the e28.9 uses a Mivice hub motor and a 360Wh Shimano battery (which is removable).
Co-founder Alex Francis commented: "The e28.9 is ideal for longer commutes and weekend rides. We wanted a bike that was comfortable during the week for the commute but capable at the weekend when you want to go out and explore.
"The e28.9 does just that, its lightweight and responsive design makes it a confident bike to ride regardless of how experienced the rider is on or off the road.”
It weighs in at a claimed 18.6kg, so slightly less than the e28.X. It also costs slightly less, too, for the base model (the e28.9), at £1,850. If you want the e28.9 Pro version, which includes mudguards, that will set you back £1,895.
Additional extras include front suspension (£40) and a dropper seatpost (£95). The bikes are available to order from Estarli's website.