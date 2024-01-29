Eovolt adds vintage style e-bikes and premium Pro range

French electric bike brand Eovolt has released its 2024 lineup, with some interesting new additions. They’ve kept the simple Morning, Afternoon and Evening names for the bikes, but they are now separated into the Origins and Pro ranges.
Eovolt e-bikes are all folding to some degree, and have previously featured in our guides to the best electric folding bikes. In 2024, the brand is not just adding to its line-up, but also bringing production to its Lyon headquarters. Let’s take a closer look at what’s on offer.
Origins range
The Origins range encompasses the more traditional looking Eovolt bikes we’ve come to like – and at the prices we’ve come to like, too. You'll likely be pleased to learn that these are not increasing for 2024, but that doesn't mean there aren't upgrades.
The Morning, the brand’s 16” wheeled folder, will be priced at £1,799 and come with an estimated 60km range. The Afternoon is a 20” wheeled folder with a slightly bigger range of 80km, and is less compact than the Morning. The Evening, Eovolt’s biggest and most regular sized bike is priced at £2,199 and will offer estimated range of 80km. You can read our review of the Eovolt Evening here.
Each of the Origins range electric bikes is fitted with a 40Nm rear hub motor, and this year gets upgrades to Shimano MT200 hydraulic disc brakes and Schwalbe Pick Up tyres.
In addition to these, Eovolt is also introducing two Vintage models: the Morning Vintage and Afternoon Vintage. They’re the same price as the other Origins models with the same drive system, but there's a twist on the design, a combination of leather and metal creating a more old school aesthetic.
The Vintage models will be available from April, and come in a choice of satin black or blue colourways. French users may have already seen the Vintage models, as they were produced as limited editions for the French market last year.
Pro range
The other newness for 2024 is the Pro range. This consists of just the Morning and Afternoon folding models, but with a bigger price tag, more range, and a more powerful motor.
Expect up to 45Nm of torque in these bikes, versus 40Nm in the Origins models. The range increases slightly for the Morning model to 80km, and both are equipped with a Gates belt drive rather than chain and derailleur. There’s also a Bafang automatic shifting system, so look out for first rides or reviews from us in the coming months.
The frames come with an internal location to store a GPS tracking device like an Apple Air Tag, which can help you ttrack your bike if it's ever stolen. The Pro frames also feature a new design to keep the wheels in place when the bike is folded.
Both bikes are priced at £2,999, so choosing is largely a matter of ‘Which sized wheels do you prefer?’ as much as anything else. Interestingly, there are also two non-electric models on offer in this range, although they’re half the price at £1,499 a piece.
The Pro range bikes aren’t available just yet. Anyone interested will have to wait until July for the electric versions and September for the non-electric versions.