Ad header

Electra adds two new e-bikes to its range with an emphasis on affordability

by Dec 11 2021
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Shibori Cruiser Go Step Thru main.jpg
Shibori Cruiser Go Step Thru main.jpg, by Electra

Townie Go! 7D EQ and Cruiser Go! built around new hub motor system

Electra has introduced two new e-bikes: the Cruiser Go! and the somewhat awkwardly named Townie Go! 7D EQ. Both bikes are positioned as more affordable options within the brand’s wider e-bike range.

Electra has up until now tended to use Bosch motors for its e-bikes, but the two new models use a drive system that has been developed and designed specifically for Electra and Trek.

Townie Go 7D EQ Step Over motor.jpg


It comprises a 250W rear hub motor capable of delivering 40Nm of torque powered by a 250Wh integrated battery that is situated in the downtube.

Our sister site road.cc took a look at the unassisted version of the Townie 7D a few years back. The bike’s unique selling point is its geometry. It features an upright seating position and the ability to place your feet flat on the ground whenever you want.

Townie Go 7D EQ Step Over.jpg


The Townie Go! 7D EQ takes the same fundamentals and adds three levels of power assistance. It comes with 7-speed Shimano gears, mechanical disc brakes, lights and mudguards.

Other electric versions of the Townie Go! Are £3,000 or more, but the 7D EQ version is available for £1,750.

The Cruiser was Electra’s first bike and is built to similar principles with an obviously relaxed riding position.

Cruiser Go Step Over.jpg


The Cruiser Go! Is a single-speed e-bike featuring the same 250W hub motor with prices starting at £1,600.

Snazzier-looking and slightly-more-expensive (£1,750) versions include the Shibori Go! and Bali Go!

Shibori Cruiser Go Step Thru.jpg


Both the Townie Go! 7D EQ and Cruiser Go! are available with step-through and step-over frames.

Electra Bicycle Company president Kevin Cox commented: "At Electra, we always say that our best bike is our next bike. The Cruiser Go! and Townie Go! 7D certainly pass that test.

“Combining our long-standing experience creating comfort bikes with the latest e-bike technologies has resulted in these two new models.

“They ride like a dream, look absolutely fantastic and don't break the bank. Ultimately, we hope they contribute to our mission – to inspire people to go outside more often and ride bikes."

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Revolutionworks Whippet.JPG
Revolutionworks Whippet
Great for throwing around the city, but a bit rough around the edges and with questions around quality control
Oxygen S-Cross MTB MKII
Specialized Turbo Como 3.0
Gocycle G4
Cairn BRAVe 1.0 Drop Bar review