Ad header

E-bikes would replace over 100 million car trips a year if Government met cycling target

by Nov 5 2021
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
2 comments
Raleigh Motus Grand Tour riding-4.jpg
Raleigh Motus Grand Tour riding-4.jpg, by ebiketips

Report recommends grants, tax incentives and car scrappage schemes to encourage e-bike uptake

Over 100 million car and taxi trips in the UK’s seven city regions could instead be completed on e-bikes if the Government is able to meet its cycling target, according to a new report by consultants Steer for the Urban Transport Group (UTG).

The Fully Charged report – which was commissioned by the Urban Transport Group representing the UK’s largest urban transport authorities – looks at the potential of e-bikes in the city regions.

In particular, it highlights how power assistance can widen the appeal of cycling, including to those with lower fitness levels, older people and those with disabilities.

It argues that e-bikes can also help overcome barriers such as hilly terrain and enable longer trips to be made by bike, thus offering great potential as an alternative to travelling by car.

The Government target of the Propensity to Cycle (PCT) tool is for a doubling of cycling from 2017 levels across the various city regions in a decade.

UTG says that if this were achieved, it would equate to 250 million additional cycle trips per year, 103 million of which would be replacing car and taxi journeys.

The report does however highlight how e-bike uptake has been slower in the UK than elsewhere in Europe.

> Pandemic has seen more Britons warm to e-bikes – but where are the subsidies that would help them buy one?

“E-bike use in the UK is growing, but remains a small proportion of all cycle trips, which in turn represent a small but growing proportion of all trips,” it says.

“In countries where cycling is already a more popular form of travel (such as the Netherlands and Germany), e-bikes are now mainstream (for example, in Germany e-bike use has become commonplace with one in nine households now owning an e-bike).”

The report concludes by identifying a range of initiatives that could encourage wider uptake. These include grants, tax incentives and car scrappage schemes, supported by improvement of cycle routes, more widespread provision of secure bike storage and greater integration with public transport.

2 comments

4 hours 48 sec ago

I am struck by the disparity in ebike uptake between the UK and the continent. I suspect those taking to ebikes are everyday utility cyclists, the typical "Dutch bike" type, who probably do not see themselves as "a cyclist". They cycle in the first place because, why not - it is safe and convenient travel, less hassle than taking the car. It's not about the bike, it's the convenience.

Whereas in the UK I suspect most people on a bike are self-identified cyclists, roadies, club members. They do it for the cycling. Some might also spill over into commuting. But very few just nipping to the shops, visiting a friend, etc. I suspect that the last category is the most likely to take to ebikes, and maybe some commuters, but they are on the minority here. Those who identify as cyclists would probably see no reason to want an ebike. They do it for the cycling.

4 hours 8 min ago

Cycling target; is that with or without unicorns?

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash