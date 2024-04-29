E-bikes now outselling unassisted bikes in Belgium and Germany

E-bikes are now outselling unassisted bikes for the first time in Belgium and Germany. E-bikes have also been the biggest selling bike type in the Netherlands since 2018, but only account for nine per cent of sales in the UK.
Mobility federation Traxio reported that in 2023, e-bikes had a market share of 51% in Belgium, with these e-bikes mainly purchased from bike dealers. Of the 569,605 units sold, 290,419 were e-bikes and 279,186 were mechanical bikes.
According to Traxio, Belgian consumers spend on average more than €3,700 on the purchase of an e-bike. It also said it saw “very good growth” in folding e-bikes, e-cargo bikes, and e-longtails.
In Germany, e-bikes held a 53% share of the market in 2023 with 2.1 million units sold, compared to 1.9 million mechanical bikes, the German Bicycle Industry Association (ZIV) reported.
ZIV also noted the high market share of specialist retailers, which increased by one percentage point to 77% in 2023. Last year was the first time more e-bikes were sold in Germany than unassisted bikes, with the market share up from 48% in 2022.
The industry also recorded a gross average sales price of €2,950 for e-bikes in 2023.
These market shares are in stark contrast to the UK. According to the Bicycle Association’s (BA) 2023 annual market report, the e-bike share of total bike sales rose slightly to 9% of volume and 31% of value, but remains three times lower than the European average (27% of total bike volume in 2022).
E-bike volume sales also by fell 7% in 2023, however were still “well ahead” of 2019 levels, said the BA.
> Alternatives to e-bikes – what other light electric vehicles can you ride in the UK?
E-bike sales have been booming for several years in the Netherlands. When reporting new bike sales, the Dutch RAI Association said e-bikes are still the most popular with a share of 56% in 2023.
Traxio however said the number of speed pedelecs sold in the Belgian market is "considerably higher" than in the Netherlands, which contributes to the higher average sales price in Belgium.
Filip Rylant, spokesperson for Traxio, said: “A historic milestone has been reached: the e-bike has a market share of more than half (51%) for the first time - electrification continues to gain in importance in both city and sporty bicycles.
"The speed pedelec is nowhere as popular as in our country. The growing success of the bicycle shop is also striking, especially for e-bikes. Customers increasingly appreciate craftsmanship, service and proximity.”
> Best electric bikes under £1,000 2024 – our pick on a tight budget
Burkhard Stork, CEO of ZIV, said: “We’re delighted that bicycles and e-bikes remain popular with consumers for everyday mobility and recreation.
“With regard to e-bikes as a market and innovation driver, companies from the German bicycle industry are today playing a pioneering role worldwide. ‘Engineered in Germany’ and ‘Made in Europe’ are the guarantors of engineering, design, quality, sustainability and value retention for e-bikes.”