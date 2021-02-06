E-bike rider stopped for cycling on the M4 in the dark

Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team were forced to intervene when someone was spotted riding an e-bike on the M5 in the early hours of this morning.
At 4am, the force tweeted that a person had been seen riding in the middle of lane one in the dark.
“Please do not take your electric pedal cycle onto the M5,” said a Sgt B.
“Fortunately, no serious injury caused tonight,” they added.
Cycling on motorways is banned under section 253 of the Highway Code. However, it doesn’t seem from the tweet that Devon and Cornwall Police took any action – beyond, presumably, removing the person from the road for their own safety.
We have previously reported on a number of instances of cyclists riding on motorways on our sister site, road.cc.
Only very rarely is there an explanation of how the person came to be on the road. On one memorable occasion, a man explained how he had not intended to cycle on the M5, “but I had to try and find my way to Bristol and then London.”
Balin Hobbs said it was against his beliefs to travel by car and that he only admitted the charge to avoid repeating the three-day ride he’d made to attend court in Exeter.