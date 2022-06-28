E-bike insurance claims up 815% in five years

E-bike sales have risen significantly in the last few years and it’s therefore no great surprise that e-bike theft has gone up too. Aviva has reported a 37% rise in insurance claims in 2021 compared to 2020, contributing to a whopping 815% climb in the last five years.
The insurer reports that a typical claim for an e-bike was less than £1,500 in 2016 but is now around £2,000.
The high value of many e-bikes can potentially be an issue with some policies.
Property Claims Director Kelly Whittington commented: “Pedal cycles – and e-bikes in particular – can cost hundreds or even thousands of pounds, so people should consider their cover carefully.
“Home contents insurance often covers bikes and e-bikes while in the home, but there may be a single item limit for possessions stolen or damaged. More expensive models may need to be listed separately to ensure they are fully covered. Similarly, there may be a limit for items stored in sheds and outbuildings – often around £2,500.
“Some home insurance providers also offer a cycle add-on option to cover bikes away from the home, while stand-alone special policies are available. However, thefts may only be covered if the bike is in the customer’s control or locked or secured in accordance with the policy terms, so it’s always best to check with the insurer if in any doubt.”
Over in the Netherlands, where the e-bike market is more mature, theft is soaring even as overall bike theft falls.
The finding, from Dutch bike theft monitor SAFE, is borne of two trends.
Firstly and most obviously, sales are booming. E-bikes now account for over half of the country’s bike sales.
Secondly, e-bike owners are thought to be significantly more likely to report that their bike has been taken. SAFE say that e-bike owners are more likely to have taken out insurance and would therefore need a police report to claim compensation.