Dutch e-cargo bike brand Aitour enters the UK market

Aitour, a Dutch e-bike brand specialising in e-cargo bikes has expanded to the UK with the hire of a UK-based Sales Manager, Gila Joffe, reports Cycling Industry News.
Aitour is thus far a relatively unknown brand outside Central Europe, where it has sold over 12,000 bikes and enjoys a strong presence. In the UK, the brand is aiming to offer e-cargo bikes and e-trikes.
Gila Joffe, who is the new UK Sales Manager for Aitour, said: “People considering cycling as transport, as a genuine car replacement, are increasingly looking to e-cargo bikes. The challenge for many has been that price point, quality and reliability have been a ‘pick 2’ situation, until now.
"Aitour offers brand-name components, a proven product, selling in significant numbers in Europe, and an industry-matching 2-year warranty on motors and batteries. As the UK e-bike market grows we offer retailers a product at a price which opens e-cargo bike doors for an entirely new segment of the market.”
Aitour bikes are indeed competitively priced, with the e-cargo bikes starting at €2,599 (£2,290) and the e-trikes from €2,499 (£2,200).
The Aitour e-cargo bike range consists of four models: the Starter, Basalt, Family S and Family C. They all come with 7-speed Shimano Nexus shifting, hydraulic disc brakes and digital displays. The bikes - apart from the Starter model that comes with a rear hub motor - come equipped with mid-drive Ananda 250W motors, offering a maximum of 120Nm torque.
The mid-motor options start from €3,599 (about £3,175).
The top model (Family C) can carry up to 135kg of cargo and has up to a 40-mile range with one charge.
The Aitour electric trikes are available in two models, the Heal Mini and Heal Middle. You get Shimano Nexus hub gears on both, with three speeds, mechanical disc front brake and roller rear brake and a 250W AKM-100 motor placed in the front hub. The Mini rolls on 20in wheels, whereas the Middle gets slightly bigger 24in wheels. Both bikes can carry up to 120kg of cargo placed in the rear and front baskets.
Aitour already ships worldwide, but because of the European central warehouse, for outside-EU shipping costs, you need to contact their customer service team.
You can see more details about the Aitour bikes on the brand’s website.