Ducati takes aim at bikepacking market with Futa All-Road electric bike

Italian brand Ducati has launched an all-road version of their Futa electric bike. It features a carbon monocoque frame, an FSA rear hub motor and weighs just 12.4kg in size medium. It also has a price tag of £7,490.
Motorcycle, and now electric bike brand Ducati is no stranger to the e-bike world, having launched several bikes over the last few years. From a magnesium folding e-bike to a beefy Ducati/Thok eMTB mash-up, they’ve been actively trying to cover all bases on two wheels. And now, they’re targeting the all-road/gravel audience with the Futa All-Road.
All-road, all-performance?
The all-road version of Ducati’s Futa e-bike retains the endurance geometry from the road model, as well as the drive system. That being the FSA System HM 1.0 rear hub motor and integrated 250Wh battery.
The motor offers up to 42Nm of torque, so it’s not the punchiest option for a gravel or road bike compared to some of the mid-drive offerings. You can add a 250Wh range extender if you feel you need extra range.
Ducati says that the Futa frame is aimed at prioritising aerodynamics, although it’s still pretty light at a claimed 12.4kg in size medium. Riders can pair their bike to the FSA app, which showcases all their ride data like remaining range and battery level.
The spec
It’s pretty well-equipped, and so it should be for nearly £7.5k. You get a SRAM Rival eTAP AXS 12-speed groupset, with hydraulic disc brakes and 160mm rotors.
As you may expect, Ducati has used FSA finishing kit, with K-Wing AGX Carbon handlebars which are apparently designed for gravel riding, with a slight flare for more control on descents.
You also get Vittoria Terreno Dry tyres in 38mm at the front and 35mm on the rear – although one could argue you’d benefit from the Wet version of the tyres if you plan on riding it around Britain.
E-bikepacking?
Interestingly, Ducati seems keen to push this bike as a bikepacking rig. Each All-Road bike will come with a bikepacking setup, including three Skuad bags for the handlebars, frame and saddle.
If it were a true bikepacking build, you’d more than likely want to utilise the range extender, or perhaps even have a bigger battery altogether. But whether or not the Futa All-Road gets used as that kind of a bike depends entirely on personal preference.
At £7,490 it’s not cheap. In fact, it’s pretty expensive. It’s available in four sizes from Sl (which corresponds as a 53) to an XL (a 59). You can buy it online from a Ducati dealer now.