Ducati have made a magnesium folding e-bike

After launching three folding e-bikes last year (and also a trekking e-bike), Ducati have now added to their pedal assist roster with another folder – this time one made of magnesium.
Is magnesium the bike material of the future? our sister site, road.cc, asked back in 2015. We’ve seen a few since then. The Italian motorbike brand says the material will bring lightness and solidity to this latest addition to its Urban e-Mobility line.
The MG-20 features 20” wheels, a 250W rear hub motor and a 378Wh battery. Ducati reckon that’s good for around 50km at the maximum speed of 25km/h.
Oddly, the three levels of assist equate to 12, 18, and 25km/h rather than different levels of power. Expanding on this, Ducati say the motor is, “capable of recognising the road conditions, the slope and the force used in pedalling, providing the appropriate level of assistance depending on the riding mode selected.”
You get 6-speed Shimano gears, a front LED and mechanical disc brakes.
The whole package weighs 20.6kg, including the battery, and it's listed on the Ducati website for €1,599.
We notice too that they’re doing a couple of e-scooters too.
The €549 Pro II, “signed by Ducati,” is equipped with a 350W brushless motor and 280Wh battery.
The more affordable Air (€299) is a 250W job with a 140Wh battery.