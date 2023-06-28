Doing e-bikes differently: meet Velo De Ville

First established in 1966, long before the e-bike movement took off, Velo De Ville didn’t always make bikes, but now they do – and they do it a little differently. We’ll be honest, we weren’t aware of this brand until their stand caught our eye last week at Eurobike, but we’re glad we stopped by because they have an interesting approach to an ever more crowded e-bike market.
Velo de Ville's bikes are manufactured in Germany, and currently there are only a few shops in the UK where you can buy them, but there are grand plans to expand this network with a UK sales rep to back this up. There are however a few ways of going about purchasing a Velo De Ville bike, and not one of them involves trading dalmations.
Velo De Ville operates slightly differently to its competitors in that it offers a customised buying process. If you know what motor system you want, the frame type and colour, you can simply input this information into their website configurator (or head to a bike shop that can help you choose).
Judging by the website, the configurator isn’t currently available to make an order from the UK, but in Germany there are four e-bike frame options to choose from before you narrow down the gearing, the frame height, the colour, accessories and finishing kit - even the lights.
What’s interesting is that although the entire purchasing process can be done from a laptop, the brand isn’t solely direct to consumer. This gives bike shops the opportunity to help customers who perhaps aren’t as well versed in the nuances of e-bikes, and provide guidance depending on their budget or riding needs.
Price wise, they seem to be on a similar level to fellow German brand, Riese und Müller, although not quite as premium. We’ll be following up on Velo De Ville as they continue their expansion into the UK, and who knows, maybe they’ll even let us configure a bike to try ourselves.