DirtySixer launches a 'better-fitting' electric bike for tall riders with 32-inch wheels

US brand DirtySixer has launched a crowdfunding campaign to fund its new 32in wheeled mountain bike. The 32er is designed for riders 1.8m tall and above – and apparently means NBA players are its main target market.
In fact, DirtySixer even goes as far as to say that riders that are ‘Kobe’ tall (referring to the late Kobe Bryant) should ride a 32in, and riders ‘Shaq’ sized, (referring to Shaquille O’Neal) should choose the 36in option.
Why 32in or 26in wheels?
If you’re above 1.8m tall, DirtySixer reckons you need a bigger wheel – a 32in or 36in wheel to be precise. The bike uses an off-road tyre commissioned by DirtySixer, made specifically for their 32in wheels. It’s called the T-Monster, and DirtySixer claims it’s compatible with “the flow architecture of MTB parks and centres.”
The brand also claims that the 2.4in tyre on this oversized wheel negates the need for suspension for most riders, as Founder and President, David Folch asserts.
“Just as we found the 29er wheel many years ago is better for trail riding, now those riding 29ers will immediately feel that the 32er is even better, particularly for riders above 5’10”. It is revolutionary!”
> See what else you can get for your money in our guide to the best electric mountain bikes
Whether or not a wider tyre completely negates the need for suspension is up for debate – we’d guess those wanting to ride black graded trails would likely disagree.
The bike is powered by Bosch’s Performance Line CX drive system, which includes Bosch’s Smart System capabilities. It also uses a 6061 aluminium frame, with a Shimano Cues 10-speed drivetrain.
Both the e32er and e36er are listed at £7,306 on the DirtySixer website.