Delfast launch e-cargo trike for businesses, with a huge motor and 300kg weight limit

The Ukranian e-bike brand Delfast are renowned for producing hugely powerful e-bikes that are way beyond anything that can be ridden without a licence in the UK and Europe... and they've now extended that to cargo vehicles so businesses can make super-charged deliveries, unveiling their all new Trike after six months in development.
Delfast say their Trike was designed from scratch, with financial support from the USAID Competitive Economy Program in Ukraine, and was specifically made to make businesses work "more efficiently". The huge rear box can cart up to 300kg of cargo, and Delfast say its speed, range and efficiency should see couriers able to make around 20 deliveries a day off a single charge; undoubtedly it would be more if delivering smaller items in a tight radius.
Delfast say a lot of effort was made to ensure the battery would "meet the needs of the couriers and entrepreneurs working for long hours", and so it comes equipped with a 2.2 kWh monster. They claim its capacity will only decrease by 20% after 1,500 charges, or around 105,000km (65,250 miles). Delfast claim the range is up to 110km (68 miles) and it takes 4-6 hours to fully charge. The rear motor has 750 watts of power, and has a top speed of 34km/h (21mph).
Other handy features include mudguards over all three of the chunky tyres, front and rear lighting and powerful disc brakes. Delfast see their Trike as being most useful for couriers delivering light packages, food and oversized products, but also say tradespeople such as plumbers and electricians could benefit.
UK businesses looking to purchase will have to licence and insure the Trike, because its top speed of 21mph and motor power falls outside of the legal limits. If you're not deterred, then it's priced at €3,229, ships worldwide and can be customised at checkout. Delfast also offer payment plans, and a lifetime warranty on all products - check it out on Delfast's website for more info.