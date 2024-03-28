Decathlon's B’Twin LD 920E hits the UK with a unique mid-motor and auto-transmission

Initially launched on the continent in August last year, the B’Twin LD 920E looks like it’s finally set to hop over the Channel and hit Decathlon stores for UK customers. At £3,200 and with a mid-drive motor and auto-transmission, it’s packing quite a lot of punch into an urban offering for just over £3k.
There are two options available – one as a step-through frame and the other as as step-over. Both feature the Owuru motor, which has been developed in collaboration with E2 Drives from Belgium.
Strikingly, the motor also houses a gearbox unit, which automatically adjusts the gear you’re in based upon the type of terrain you’re riding and your effort level.
It could be compared to the Pinion MGU unit which was unveiled at Eurobike last year, but that lacks the level of automation the Owuru motor features. This makes it even more impressive given the price.
The motor comes with a 65Nm maximum torque rating, while a 702Wh battery is the unlikely partner. Decathlon suggests a range of between 80-150km is doable.
The Owuru motor offers a peak power of 600W, which is more than some mid-drives you see on eMTBs, as well as a 265% gear ratio.
This is not quite as wide as something like an Enviolo 380 hub gear, but it’s likely enough for most urban situations – particularly when the motor is as powerful as this to pick up the slack.
The bike also comes with a free app, which connects to the head unit and your phone so you can track the location of your bike, check riding statistics and more. Although tracking the bike isn’t free – it’s part of an insurance package you can purchase through LAKA.
It’s not a lightweight bike, weighing in at a claimed 26.5kg in a size large, so it's perhaps best suited to those who have room to store it on the ground floor.
Both versions of the bike cost £3,200 and are available in a few sizes, with the step-through frame offering smaller sizing than the step-over.
They are available to order on the Decathlon website now.