Dahon launches first electric cargo bike... and it folds

US-based brand Dahon has launched its first electric cargo bike, and it’s what you’d expect from the innovative company – it folds. It’s not the first electric folding cargo bike, both the Tern Vektron Q9 and S10 also have this functionality, but it is quite unique looking, and uses a bucket instead of rear-loading for the cargo.
The Foldable Cargo E-bike, as it’s named, will come with a maximum carrying capacity of 250kg (551lbs), which is pretty good even by regular sized e-cargo bike standards. It’s fitted with a 24” front wheel and 20” rear wheel for stability.
Folding reduces the size by 35% from a length of 203cm, width of 93.7cm and height of 87.7cm to 127cm, 93.7c, and 87.7cm respectively. It’s a pretty big reduction, with the fold hinge just behind the cargo bucket, making it ideal for smaller spaces, or as Dahon claims, “tight spaces like elevators.” It will be interesting to learn how heavy the bike is as of course this will impact the types of spaces it’s suited to.
> Best electric cargo bikes - bikes to ditch the car for
In terms of the electrical system, Dahon is using a 250W mid-drive motor which will provide four levels of assist. This is paired with a 48V/20Ah Samsung battery which they claim will offer a range of 160-200km.
Dahon has also said the Foldable Cargo E-bike will come with five gears and disc brakes, although a full specification and pricing has not been released at the time of writing.