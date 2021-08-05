Cube adds electric folder and Dutch-style city e-bike to 2022 range

There are nearly 450 bike and e-bike models listed on Cube's 2022 inventory, so it takes something to make any new model stand out - especially in the e-bike stakes as Cube have kept faith with Bosch mid-drives across their whole e-bike range. But folding e-bikes remain relatively unusual in the e-bike world, so the Cube Fold Hybrid is certainly welcome and eye-catching news.
It's based on the Cube Compact Hybrid, a compact one-size-fits-all e-bike - but of course the Fold Hybrid incorporates what looks to be a neat and secure folding mechanism and integrated carry handle.
It also boasts quick 'n' easy saddle and handlebar adjustments to suit a wide range of riders.
The Cube Fold Hybrid will be available in both belt drive/5-speed gear hub and chain/derailleur (Sport) versions.
The Sport version gets a Bosch Active Plus mid-drive whilst the hub-geared model will feature the slightly more powerful Performance motor.
Only euro prices have so far been released; €2,899 for the Fold Hybrid Sport and €3,299 for the hub-geared Fold Hybrid with the punchier motor.
Supreme step-thru
The other main new arrival for the 2022 Cube e-bike range is the Supreme, a step-thru city/leisure bike with comfort and ease of use at its heart. In appearance it looks to bring the traditional Dutch 'sit up and beg' e-bike right up to date, as a lovely looking frame utilises Cube's own smooth-welding technique for an organic, elegant appearance.
There will be a choice of Bosch Active Plus, Performance and Performance Line CX mid-drives and frame-integrated PowerTube batteries.
Drivetrain options include 7-speed hub gears (which will also have a belt option) and a Sport version with derailleur. It will be available across four frame sizes.
Prices range from €2,299 for the 400Wh-batteried Cube Supreme Sport Hybrid ONE 400 up to €4,099 with the latest Nyon display and a 625Wh battery.
Stereo Hybrid improvements
Stereo Hybrid is Cube's popular full-suspension e-MTB range and again huge model choice is on offer. For 2022 all models get incremental changes including a new more secure looking charge port cover, new mounting point for a flat mount kickstand, new seatpost clamp with integrated Allen key. SL and SLT models get a new cleaner look due to internal cable routing through the head tube rather than the frame.
The Stereo Hybrid 140 claims a lighter frame with a 14% weight reduction and the Stereo Hybrid 160 has a longer reach and optimized wheel path. Full story here.