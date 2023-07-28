Claud Butler launches sub-£2k ‘Wrath’ hardtail eMTBs

British brand Claud Butler has introduced two new eMTBs, the Wrath 1.0 and the Wrath 2.0. They are both hardtails and positioned more as leisure eMTBs than anything you’d want to take to Whistler - but for under £2,000 they certainly appear an interesting proposition.
The Wrath 1.0 is the more entry level model, priced at £1,799, while the Wrath 2.0 will be available for £1,999. Both will come with a Bafang rear hub motor, although the 1.0 comes with a max torque rating of 32Nm versus 45Nm for the 2.0.
Other big differences between the models are the groupset and battery size. The 1.0 will be equipped with a 360Wh battery which Claud Butler claims will provide a maximum range of 28 miles. The groupset on the 1.0 is a 1x9 Shimano mix of Altus and Alivio, so a more entry-level offering.
The Wrath 2.0 comes with that slightly torquier motor and a bigger 540Wh battery, with an estimated range of 42 miles. It’s also equipped with a 10 speed Shimano Deore mix drivetrain.
Both the 1.0 and 2.0 will use 29” wheels and are available in sizes medium (17”) and large (19”).
With 100mm of travel, these bikes are aimed at more towpath, forest road type leisure rides rather than anything too hardcore. They could also make good all-year round commuters – particularly if your route takes you anywhere off the beaten path.
As rear hub motor eMTBs, the bikes will be up against the likes of the Volt Alpine, which currently retails for £2,299 and uses a Bafang SpinTech rear hub motor. We tested the Volt Alpine last year and felt that it provided smooth electric assist at great value.
Both Wrath models are available to buy now from the Claud Butler website.