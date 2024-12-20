Canyon recalls some e-MTB batteries – says it’s “on track to have a solution by February”

Canyon has recalled the batteries fitted to some of its Spectral:ON and Torque:ON e-MTBs. The brand said some models of battery could be liable to damage to the housing and that this could allow moisture inside the battery, potentially triggering a short-circuit. As of last week, a partial refund of the bike’s purchase price is available.
Bikes potentially affected are the Spectral:ON CF and CFR and the Torque:ON CF.
In a recall page on its website, Canyon said: “We have been notified that a small number of batteries may be liable to damage [to] the housing appearing as small cracks, gaps or similar.
“In rare circumstances, this could allow moisture inside the battery, potentially triggering a short-circuit that bypasses the fail-safe protection mechanisms. Whilst extremely unlikely, we cannot rule out that a damaged battery might catch on fire, resulting in a risk of personal injury or damage to property.
“We must instruct you to please stop using any of the affected batteries in your bike and to not charge them.”
The batteries affected are those with serial numbers beginning BT0001 (720Wh, Gen 1); BT0002, (900Wh, Gen 1); BT0003, (720Wh, Gen 2); and BT0004, (900Wh Gen 2).
Canyon is offering remote battery inspections for those who need assistance.
If there is damage to the housing, the battery will need to be disposed of according to local rules and regulations. (They can be returned to Canyon only if you do so in person.)
If your battery is not damaged, but the battery model number indicates it may be affected, Canyon advises: “Please do not use your bike. Place the battery back in the bike and wait for our next contact.”
There is a form to claim a refund on that recall page.
Beyond that, Canyon say only: "We’re on track to provide a solution by February. We’ll update you with more information in mid-January."