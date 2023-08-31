Cannondale launch two car-replacing electric cargo bikes

As part of Cannondale’s Go:Easy campaign for their electric bike range, they have announced the launch of new electric cargo bikes: the Wonderwagen Neo and Cargowagen Neo. Whilst it’s not their first foray into cargo bikes, as the Compact Neo was launched last year, these two are the first full-sized options Cannondale has brought to market.
Wonderwagen Neo
Nicely timed as many of us think about the kids heading to school in September, the Wonderwagen Neo looks like the ultimate child-carrying cargo bike. It uses a traditional bucket style receptacle, so all your cargo - whether kids, dogs, shopping or whatever - sits in front of you, giving you full visibility.
There are two seats within the cabin area for children of 30kg maximum weight each, and five-point harnesses and head rests are attached. This sounds a lot more luxurious than the hatchbacks of the 80s and 90s that many of us were subjected to for the school run, and there’s even an optional roof so you won’t hear complaints of getting wet.
If you’re picking up a friend on the school run, there’s even room for a third child on the rear rack (but please use a compatible child seat). The rack’s max load is 27kg, and the total bike’s max load over both cargo carrying areas is 250kg including rider and bike.
Beyond the carrying, the bike itself is powered by a Bosch Cargo Line mid-drive motor and the choice of either a 545Wh or 725Wh PowerPack battery. If more battery is required, there is also the option of doubling up.
The Wonderwagen Neo also comes with a cable steering system, which allows for the bike box to sit lower, enhancing handling somewhat. 80mm front suspension will keep the kids from jumping all over the place within the cabin, and interestingly, there's also a dropper post – a trend we’re seeing more and more of on urban oriented e-bikes. This is to help the rider keep their balance at junctions when stopped.
Accessories like lights, smartphone holders and mudguards are included as well, but perhaps most compelling is the inclusion of a rear-facing radar. It’s a similar concept to that of the Garmin Varia, which highlights when traffic is approaching the rear of the bike and sends the information to your screen.
There are two models of Wonderwagen Neo, simply named 1 and 2. The Wonderwagen Neo 1 will cost £7,000 and the Wonderwagen Neo 2, £6,000. The big difference is in standard battery capacity and the gearings, which is Enviolo on the model 1, and 10-speed Shimano Deore on the 2.
Cargowagen Neo
A slightly shorter, less beefy sibling of the Wonderwagen is the Cargowagen, which uses a large rear rack for users to carry their loads. It employs a Bosch Cargo Line mid-drive motor on the UK model, and is paired with either a 545Wh or 725Wh PowerPack depending on the model.
It certainly looks like more of an e-cargo that you could also use for other rides, rather than solely being for carrying lots and lots of stuff. That said, the carrying capacity including bike and rider is 200kg. If you’ve got kids, compatible seats can be attached to the rear rack and they can ride comfortably behind you.
One key aspect for the Cargowagen is the accessories you can add on, including a front rack, and then the many ways you can dress up the rear rack depending on what you want to carry. Heading to Ikea? Try a cargo box. There’s also the option to mount a trailer so your dog doesn’t have to be left out.
Lights, mudguards and a kickstand are included as standard, as well as front suspension and a dropper post. You can double up on batteries on the Cargowagen Neo as well, and there’s a storage area in the centre of the bike (on the downtube) for you to put your wallet, keys etc. while you ride. Like the Wonderwagen Neo, there are two model options: 1 and 2, and each differs in gearing choice and battery size.
Both bikes are available to order from the Cannondale website today.