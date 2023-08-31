Ad header

Cannondale launch two car-replacing electric cargo bikes

by Aug 31 2023
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
4 comments
Cannondale launch two car-replacing electric cargo bikes
New Cannondale e-cargo bikes.jpeg, by Cannondale

American brand now offers front-loading and rear-loading e-cargo bikes in the form of the Wonderwagen Neo and Cargowagen Neo

As part of Cannondale’s Go:Easy campaign for their electric bike range, they have announced the launch of new electric cargo bikes: the Wonderwagen Neo and Cargowagen Neo. Whilst it’s not their first foray into cargo bikes, as the Compact Neo was launched last year, these two are the first full-sized options Cannondale has brought to market.

 

Wonderwagen Neo

Cannondale Wonderwagon Neo.png
Cannondale Wonderwagen Neo, by Cannondale


Nicely timed as many of us think about the kids heading to school in September, the Wonderwagen Neo looks like the ultimate child-carrying cargo bike. It uses a traditional bucket style receptacle, so all your cargo - whether kids, dogs, shopping or whatever - sits in front of you, giving you full visibility.

There are two seats within the cabin area for children of 30kg maximum weight each, and five-point harnesses and head rests are attached. This sounds a lot more luxurious than the hatchbacks of the 80s and 90s that many of us were subjected to for the school run, and there’s even an optional roof so you won’t hear complaints of getting wet.

If you’re picking up a friend on the school run, there’s even room for a third child on the rear rack (but please use a compatible child seat). The rack’s max load is 27kg, and the total bike’s max load over both cargo carrying areas is 250kg including rider and bike.

Beyond the carrying, the bike itself is powered by a Bosch Cargo Line mid-drive motor and the choice of either a 545Wh or 725Wh PowerPack battery. If more battery is required, there is also the option of doubling up.

The Wonderwagen Neo also comes with a cable steering system, which allows for the bike box to sit lower, enhancing handling somewhat. 80mm front suspension will keep the kids from jumping all over the place within the cabin, and interestingly, there's also a dropper post – a trend we’re seeing more and more of on urban oriented e-bikes. This is to help the rider keep their balance at junctions when stopped.

Accessories like lights, smartphone holders and mudguards are included as well, but perhaps most compelling is the inclusion of a rear-facing radar. It’s a similar concept to that of the Garmin Varia, which highlights when traffic is approaching the rear of the bike and sends the information to your screen.

There are two models of Wonderwagen Neo, simply named 1 and 2. The Wonderwagen Neo 1 will cost £7,000 and the Wonderwagen Neo 2, £6,000. The big difference is in standard battery capacity and the gearings, which is Enviolo on the model 1, and 10-speed Shimano Deore on the 2.

 

Cargowagen Neo

Cannondale Cargowagon Neo.png
Cannondale Cargowagen Neo, by Cannondale


A slightly shorter, less beefy sibling of the Wonderwagen is the Cargowagen, which uses a large rear rack for users to carry their loads. It employs a Bosch Cargo Line mid-drive motor on the UK model, and is paired with either a 545Wh or 725Wh PowerPack depending on the model.

It certainly looks like more of an e-cargo that you could also use for other rides, rather than solely being for carrying lots and lots of stuff. That said, the carrying capacity including bike and rider is 200kg. If you’ve got kids, compatible seats can be attached to the rear rack and they can ride comfortably behind you.

One key aspect for the Cargowagen is the accessories you can add on, including a front rack, and then the many ways you can dress up the rear rack depending on what you want to carry. Heading to Ikea? Try a cargo box. There’s also the option to mount a trailer so your dog doesn’t have to be left out.

Lights, mudguards and a kickstand are included as standard, as well as front suspension and a dropper post. You can double up on batteries on the Cargowagen Neo as well, and there’s a storage area in the centre of the bike (on the downtube) for you to put your wallet, keys etc. while you ride. Like the Wonderwagen Neo, there are two model options: 1 and 2, and each differs in gearing choice and battery size.

Both bikes are available to order from the Cannondale website today.

4 comments

17 min 45 sec ago

Hate to be that guy, but these 'car replacing ebikes' are doing so by becoming more and more car-like.
That front 'bucket style receptacle' seems well thought out and practical, but with its two big headlights and the sculpted shape it is really quite 'car style'. And you bet that is not accidental.

And yes, I know, 'the more people get out of their cars' yadda yadda, but still, what good will that ultimately do when the bikes that replace those cars are becoming like lectric cars themselves?
Bigger and bigger, heavier, dependant on charging and motor and battery and software, expensive… and I just know that eventually there'll be models that don't require pedalling anymore, just a throttle.

20 min 19 sec ago

They both look incredible, but I couldn't tell they were 'dales.

Why the huge headlights?

47 min 27 sec ago

I can't think of another front-loader with same size wheels. Be interested to know how it handles.  

1 hour 7 min ago

These sorts of machines seem like pie in the sky here in the UK. But over in Basel I saw loads of them. I was actually gobsmacked at how far behind we are, it was an eye-opener.

There easily more people getting about by bike than by car, and way more on the tram system - the cyclists didn't seem at all bothered by tram rails all over the place either. I saw one mum on a fantastic etrike with a tilting front pair of wheels, and scores of other cargo/children carrying ebikes, they were quite commonplace. The best thing was (and I suppose it's obvious given their sheer numbers) it was all sorts of everybody on bikes - smartly dressed city types, shoppers, café goers, joe-pleb going from A to B, students, old women, disabled, the whole run of the mill population. Once off their bike you'd never have pinned them as "a cyclist".

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Engwe Engine X
Engwe Engine X
Cheap, but the ride isn’t great and the whole build feels very basic
Merida eSPRESSO City 400 EQ
Surge Traveler P5e
Trek Fuel EXe 9.5
Ampler Curt 11 speed