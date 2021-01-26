Voi rolls out e-bikes with number plates in Cambridge, Kettering and Peterborough

Micro-mobility operator Voi – which is currently running a number of UK e-scooter trials – has now added e-bikes to the mix in Cambridge, Kettering and Peterborough. It costs £1 to unlock an e-bike and £0.15 per minute of usage with NHS and Emergency Service Workers able to hire bikes for free.
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor, James Palmer, said: “There’s no doubt the coming weeks are going to be challenging for key workers and I’m pleased to be able to offer a free public transport option to help doctors, nurses, Emergency Service workers and other critical staff get to and from work safely.
“E-scooters have already proven to be an important mode of transportation during these times, and e-bikes will help key workers go further where it’s needed.”
Each region will have 20 e-bikes to hire. They’ll be parked next to the e-scooters and subject to the same geographical and parking restrictions.
As you’d imagine, they’re limited to 15.5mph, in line with UK legislation, and offer a stated range of 31 miles. Voi staff will ensure batteries remain topped up and will swap them out overnight.
Voi also says the bikes will be fitted with number plates to make them easy to identify and report. (The ones on the scooters aren't very big - as you'd imagine - and seem to be there primarily so that members of the public can notify Voi when one's badly parked or dumped somewhere.)
Richard Corbett, Regional General Manager of UK, Ireland and Benelux for Voi, said: “E-bikes are a perfect complement to our shared e-scooters hire scheme, offering key workers two safe ways to move whilst social distancing.
“E-scooters and e-bikes have the potential to bring real transformation to our cities and towns by reducing pollution, improving air quality and ultimately making a positive impact on people's wellbeing.”
Last week we reported on another of Voi’s e-scooter trials that is currently underway in Bristol.
Avon & Somerset Constabulary’s traffic management unit boss said the scheme had been a policing “non-event” after he had initially feared “twisted metal and bodies scattered all over the highway”.