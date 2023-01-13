Cake Åik - an e-cargo bike that can be fitted with three batteries for monster range

Swedish electric motorbike manufacturer Cake is launching its first e-bike. The Cake Åik (we’re probably wrong, but we’re presuming it rhymes) is a relatively conventional longtail e-cargo bike, but one that can be fitted with three batteries for all-day riding.
If you don’t know Cake, they’re known for producing very distinctive-looking electric two-wheelers.
These include the Ösa with its striking ‘unibar’ that combines with a clamp-on system to enable users to attach tools, equipment, bags and other items.
One of the attachments is a heated delivery box and Cake’s bikes do often seem geared towards delivery riders.
Their e-bike-speed electric moped, Makka, can also be fitted out for carrying goods.
We don’t feel entirely confident deploying terms like ‘design language’ but our inclination is to claim that the Åik shares the same one as its brethren. Overall, it’s not so far removed from other longtail e-cargo bikes, but it’s got that same chunky industrial tubing look about it.
According to Cake, Åik’s name comes from the island of Gotland’s ancient language, Gutniska, and means ’big and heavy load’. It certainly looks robust.
It’s also fitted with a powerful 100Nm mid-motor and a 750Wh battery that is sizeable in itself even if you don’t take up the option of adding a second and third.
Combined capacity of 2.2kWh is more what you’d expect from an e-moped, but the Åik’s a normal street legal pedal-assist e-bike with a 25km/h assistance limit. This means a suggested range up to 360km (224 miles).
The battery also work as a power bank, meaning riders can plug in any electronic devices they want or need. Enviolo Extreme stepless hub gearing completes the package.
The Åik will be available from ridecake.com for £5,500 and is expected to start shipping in May of this year.