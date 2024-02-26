Ad header

Brose has beefed up its cyber security to prevent people hacking its e-bike motors for more speed

by Feb 26 2024
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Brose Drive³ Peak marks shift to 48V e-bike motors for 2024 and beyond
Brose 48V mid-drive in action.JPG, by Brose

Derestricted e-bikes are widely considered a major threat to the industry

Brose’s upcoming 48V Drive³ Peak e-bike motor system will incorporate a new cyber defence system to prevent ‘tuning’ of the drive via its software.

In both the UK and Europe, the maximum assisted speed of an e-bike is 25km/h (15.5mph). If an electric bike provides power assistance beyond that, it is considered a speed pedelec or moped and is subject to additional regulations.

> Electric bikes and UK law

While some have called for the limit to be increased, others see it as a key element in ensuring legal equivalence with unpowered bicycles. Bosch CEO Claus Fischer has previously called the current limit “our treasure,” arguing: “We must remain without licence and insurance requirement, with bike path access.”

Many in the industry therefore see tampering as a major threat and in 2021, the Confederation of European Bicycle Industry (CONEBI) released a statement pledging to try and prevent the hacking of e-bikes to increase their speed.

The trade body also called for a ban on the sale of “tampering equipment”. We reported a few months ago how Amazon in particular had drawn strong criticism from campaigners for selling various products that can be used to derestrict e-bike motors.

Brose’s new measures have been developed with CYRES Consulting, who are described as, “one of the leading international consulting firms for the implementation of cyber security in the automotive sector.”

Brose 48V system.jpg


The technology will be seen on its upcoming 48V e-bike motor system and involves modern, cryptographic methods for communication between the individual components: the new Drive³ Peak drive, the battery and the control unit.

The use of third-party service tools will also be blocked, “to prevent damage caused by improper repair attempts.”

"E-bikes are also increasingly exposed to hacking attempts and other cyber attacks,” added Brose’s head of system architecture, Florian Sack. “That's why the cyber security of our systems plays a central role for us.

"The robust and intelligent concept blocks unauthorised interventions and modifications. This minimises the susceptibility to malfunctions – and therefore also the worries of bike manufacturers and dealers."

> Brose says its 'remanufactured' e-bike motor is as good as a new product, but considerably cheaper

Author block

Alex Bowden's picture

Alex Bowden

Alex has been editor of ebiketips since 2021. He previously contributed news, reviews and more to road.cc and has also had a parallel (largely lapsed) career writing about cricket for various publications.

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Moustache Lundi 27.5
Moustache Lundi 27.5
Functional and fashionable premium e-commuter or shopping bike
Romet E Wagant 3.0
Romet E-Wagant 3.0
Solid choice for a fully-equipped entry level mid-drive
Tern HSD S00
Engwe C20 Pro
Yamaha Crosscore RC
Cannondale Mavaro Neo SL 1
Swifty AT656
Specialized Turbo Tero X 6.0