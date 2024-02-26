Brose has beefed up its cyber security to prevent people hacking its e-bike motors for more speed

Brose’s upcoming 48V Drive³ Peak e-bike motor system will incorporate a new cyber defence system to prevent ‘tuning’ of the drive via its software.
In both the UK and Europe, the maximum assisted speed of an e-bike is 25km/h (15.5mph). If an electric bike provides power assistance beyond that, it is considered a speed pedelec or moped and is subject to additional regulations.
While some have called for the limit to be increased, others see it as a key element in ensuring legal equivalence with unpowered bicycles. Bosch CEO Claus Fischer has previously called the current limit “our treasure,” arguing: “We must remain without licence and insurance requirement, with bike path access.”
Many in the industry therefore see tampering as a major threat and in 2021, the Confederation of European Bicycle Industry (CONEBI) released a statement pledging to try and prevent the hacking of e-bikes to increase their speed.
The trade body also called for a ban on the sale of “tampering equipment”. We reported a few months ago how Amazon in particular had drawn strong criticism from campaigners for selling various products that can be used to derestrict e-bike motors.
Brose’s new measures have been developed with CYRES Consulting, who are described as, “one of the leading international consulting firms for the implementation of cyber security in the automotive sector.”
The technology will be seen on its upcoming 48V e-bike motor system and involves modern, cryptographic methods for communication between the individual components: the new Drive³ Peak drive, the battery and the control unit.
The use of third-party service tools will also be blocked, “to prevent damage caused by improper repair attempts.”
"E-bikes are also increasingly exposed to hacking attempts and other cyber attacks,” added Brose’s head of system architecture, Florian Sack. “That's why the cyber security of our systems plays a central role for us.
"The robust and intelligent concept blocks unauthorised interventions and modifications. This minimises the susceptibility to malfunctions – and therefore also the worries of bike manufacturers and dealers."
