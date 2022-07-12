Brompton launch their lightest e-bike yet

Brompton have this week launched the Electric P Line. The firm says that at 15.6kg including the battery, this latest model is its lightest e-bike yet.
When we reviewed the Brompton ML6 Electric back in 2019, we lamented that none of the titanium Brompton options were available as electric versions. Lo! the Electric P Line.
The bike itself weighs 12.7kg with a detachable battery pack making up the difference. You can argue that the weight’s still 15.6kg but removing the battery does make the folded bike more manoeuvrable so it’s worth mentioning.
The weight reductions compared to predecessors are down to the Electric P Line’s titanium rear frame and the lightweight 4-speed gearing system that’s also in use on the firm’s unassisted T Line and P Line models.
It’s the usual Brompton “less than 20 seconds” fold with a dual-locking seat post that allows you to steer the folded bike by the saddle.
A roller rack is also available to make towing and rolling the folded bike easier.
The front hub motor offers three levels of assistance and is triggered by a torque sensor. Brompton suggest the 300Wh battery will offer up to 70km of range from a single charge.
The Electric P Line is available with a 3D-metallic finish in Storm Grey and Midnight Black and is powder-coated at Brompton’s London Factory using environmentally-friendly powders and energy from 100% renewable sources.
Prices start from £3,695.
“We are thrilled to be launching the Brompton Electric P Line today,” said Brompton CEO Will Butler-Adams. “This is the most compact folding electric bike on the market – and the culmination of years of research and development.
“Utilising elements of our in-house designed componentry featured on the P Line and T Line models, this bike is truly lightweight and portable.
“E-bikes are essential for expanding access to cycling, as they enable more people to ride further and take journeys by bike that they otherwise may not have. Developing a lightweight one that is also incredibly compact is something we’re proud of – and we can’t wait to see people riding them.”