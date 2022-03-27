Brompton folding e-bike recall: free upgrade to combat mudguard issue

Brompton has issued a product recall following reports of a mudguard issue on some of its e-bikes. The firm says the risk of an accident occurring is very low but has committed to upgrading all bikes to address the problem.
In a statement on its website, Brompton said: “In specific circumstances if an object of a certain size becomes trapped between the bike’s mudguard stay and tyre, it can result in the mudguard getting caught on the tyre, and the bike’s wheel rotation becoming inhibited or stopping suddenly.
“Although the risk of an accident occurring is very low, the safety of our customers is of the utmost importance to us, and we have now begun a programme to repair all affected bikes as part an official recall.”
The issue only affects e-bikes and only those that have not already had a new mudguard stay and battery catch fitted as part of the Brompton Electric Upgrades Programme – a process that began late last year.
You can get the upgrade by booking an appointment with your local Brompton Junction or Brompton Electric Accredited Retailer. Simply find your closest store and contact them directly to make this appointment.
Affected customers will also be given a credit of £20, redeemable on the brompton.com site, for each bike affected.
The upgrade will involve having a new mudguard stay fitted, which increases clearance between the mudguard and tyre.
A new battery catch will also be fitted that reduces movement between the battery and the bike. This is said to minimise battery disconnections when riding over uneven surfaces.
