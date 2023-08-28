British e-bike brand EBCO relaunches after pandemic forced hiatus

Originally founded in 2010, British e-bike brand EBCO has relaunched after the COVID-19 pandemic halted operations. They’re back with a revamped website, new bikes and what they call, “significant improvements in technical features.” We reviewed several of their bikes previously, including the futuristic looking M-45, and found that overall the brand represented good value, with many bikes offering higher quality components like mid-drive motors at relatively low prices.
For 2023, the new range of e-bikes includes internal LG batteries for a sleeker look, and the frames use a more modern, slacker geometry to promote better handling and comfort. They have also included more frame sizes, which is good news for those riders at the smaller or taller ends of the spectrum.
All of the new models use Bafang motors, with only three out of the 12-bike range using hub-drive systems. The full collection is subdivided into Urban, Adventure and Street e-bikes and prices are reasonable, starting at £1,599 for an Urban 2R model.
The Urban collection focuses on function and style, and is primarily aimed at commuters with rear hub and mid-drive motor options available. Each Urban bike comes with a pannier rack, mudguards and lights and prices start from £1,599.
The Street range is for more compact e-bikes that look like they take some style inspiration from BMX bikes. They also come with a choice of hub or mid-drive motors, and prices start from £1,699.
Finally, the Adventure series features MTB inspiration with wide tyres for more off-road pursuits. Interestingly, none of the bikes use suspension components. Prices for this range start from £2,399.
Speaking of the relaunch, Chris Needs, Head of EBCO UK commented: “Here at EBCO, we are thrilled to announce our comeback to the market after the challenges posed by the global pandemic. Our new range of bikes represents remarkable improvements on our previous models, and our new appointments boost our team's experience and skills. We are also excited for our customers to try our new click-and-collect option as we continue to focus on providing convenience and quality services."
The click and collect option allows customers to purchase a bike online, but then have it delivered to their local shop for collection. For more information on the new bikes and the brand’s revamp, visit their website, ebco-ebikes.co.uk.