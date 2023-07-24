Brighton city centre recycling to be collected by e-cargo bikes

Recycling waste from businesses in Brighton city centre is to be collected by e-cargo bikes, in a scheme by cargo bike delivery service Zedify and recycling company Recorra that aims to reduce carbon emissions in the area.
The bikes will be fitted with large boxes that will take the waste away to be made into paper which will then be redistributed to offices in the city.
Minesh Agnitori, Zedify hub manager, Brighton, said Zedify is, “on a mission to make Brighton a better place to live and work by replacing vans on its streets with quieter, safer and cleaner cargo bikes.”
Agnitori added: “Our research shows deliveries by cargo bike are 97% lower CO2 compared to diesel vans and we're delighted to be working in partnership with Recorra to help make their sustainable services even greener.”
Darren Hedges, Recorra managing director, said: “Businesses in Brighton know first-hand the logistical challenges in the city, with its busy narrow streets, limited collection times and parking issues.
“The launch of our cargo bike service means we can work with our recycling and office supplies customers to overcome these obstacles meaning everyone in the city benefits from cleaner air and safer streets.
“It’s a quick and simple procurement change that can deliver real environmental improvements.”
