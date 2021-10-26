Braih launches "super e-bike" with monster 1,254Wh battery

Spanish firm Braih, which boasts a background in motorycles, has launched what it is terming a ‘super e-bike’. The RC1 looks at first glance like an off-road motorbike – and is pretty much exactly that with a 1,000W motor – but there will also be two 250W e-bike versions featuring a whopping 1,254Wh battery.
The RC1 250 and RC1-R 250 launch models qualify as electrically-assisted pedal cycles and are limited to 250W and 25km/h. Both come with that giant battery and a Bafang MM G510 central motor capable of producing 95Nm of torque.
The motorbike influence is most obvious in the looks of the bike, in particular the suspension system and Michelin tyres.
Another notable feature is the charging system. To reduce the number of charge cycles and the stress produced by full charges, the Braih app allows for three different charge levels to be set, depending on how the battery is going to be used:
- Storage, for when the bike is not going to be used immediately
- Daily use, which charges to about 80% and offers enough range for most routes
- Full charge, for when you need to use 100% of the bike's range (quoted as 184km)
"We have made accessible to users a different electric bike, with its own personality, which combines the riding sensations of an off-road motorcycle with the sporting experience of a bike,” said Braih CEO, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez.
“All this is the outcome of our great passion for the world of motorbikes and bikes, and the result of our many years of industrial experience leading the manufacture of components for trial and racing motorcycles."
The RC1 is available from €6,590 via the Braih website. Shipping is due to start in December.