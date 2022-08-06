Bianchi includes touring and city e-bikes in its new e-Vertic range

Bianchi has launched a new range of e-bikes, comprising three e-MTBs, a touring e-bike and an urban model. We’ll take a quick look at the e-Vertic T-Type and C-Type with the other three having already been covered on our sister site, off-road.cc.
The T-Type and C-Type are both built around either a Bosch Performance Line or Active Plus motor.
These aren’t quite up there with the Performance Line CX motor used on the other bikes in the e-Vertic range, but they’re plenty powerful enough for leisure trails and more than enough for city riding.
There’s a choice of either a 400Wh or 500Wh battery.
The bikes also have integrated front and rear lights, a front suspension fork, a rack and mudguards.
They’re billed as being, “for those who want their everyday rides to have a dash more adrenaline.”
The T-Type and C-Type aren’t radically different bikes really.
The most obvious difference is the C-Type’s upright riding position and step-through frame.
The T-Type, meanwhile, is pitched as being as being a bit more of an all-rounder with Bianchi labelling it as being suited to ‘mixed’ terrain.