As you’d expect, the Whippet is one of the lighter e-bikes around

Bristol-based Revolutionworks – best known for developing the Revos e-bike converstion kit – have launched a new e-bike called the Whippet. No prizes for guessing that its light weight is one of its key selling points – but it’s pretty affordable too.
The Whippet is, on the face of it, a pretty straightforward urban/hybrid/commuter e-bike. However, it comes in at just 13.9kg.
That’s a few bags of crisps lighter than even the Ribble Hybrid Al e – and at £1,499 it’s £400 cheaper too.
Most comparable e-bikes we’ve seen weigh significantly more than that.
You can find lightweight e-road bikes built around either the Fazua Evation or Mahle ebikemotion systems in the 12-13kg region, but you’re looking at £2,000 and over for most of these.
The Whippet uses Revolutionworks’ own RW250 hub motor combined with a 200Wh battery which the firm says, “strikes the perfect balance between range and weight for use around town and trips to the countryside.”
Managing director Hugo Palmer said: “We have developed our hub motor drive system using innovative electronic design to maximise power whilst minimising weight. This helps keep the Whippet as light and rideable as a normal bike but also, because we make it here ourselves, we’re able to keep the cost really low. People also really appreciate having the peace of mind that a locally-produced product gives.”
The motor offers three power levels which can be selected from a controller on the handlebars. Revolutionworks points out that the bike’s also light enough to ride around without assistance if you want to preserve your battery for when you need it most.
They reckon that on maximum power for urban trips around hilly Bristol, the battery will give the rider about 25 miles (40 km). Obviously that should increase on easier terrain or by using the lower assistance levels.
The Whippet comes with 7-speed Shimano gears and hydraulic disc brakes, Schwalbe Marathon tyres and a Brooks saddle
Oh and every time one is sold, Revolutionworks will plant 100 trees.