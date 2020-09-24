Are these the best-looking city bikes yet? Lemond Bikes return with sleek Daily and Dutch carbon fibre e-bike models

After a period of hiatus, the bike brand that bears the name of legendary three-time Tour de France winner Greg Lemond is back with two new flat bar e-bikes. Both e-bikes, the Dutch and the Daily, weigh around the 12kg mark, and have carbon framesets with completely internal cabling.
It might seem like a curious move for Lemond, who are best known for their licensing deal with Trek for a line of road bikes (it didn't end very well)... but then again, Greg Lemond was always at the cutting edge of tech as a racer, pioneering the use of carbon frames, pointy time trial helmets and aerodynamic handlebars to gain an advantage over his competition. He said of Lemond's rebirth as an e-bike brand: "The Daily and The Dutch are cutting edge in every way, from the integrated technology and modern design to being incredibly lightweight. Cycling has always been my passion and I’m excited to see more people out riding, and eBikes are making that happen.”
Lemond say both bikes are 'as light or lighter' than anything else in their categories, and a claimed 'base weight' of 12.2kg is certainly lighter than any full-sized city or hybrid e-bike we've come across before. The carbon frame is equipped with some impressive, high-end integration to keep the weight down and the appearance clean, with the integrated carbon 'barstem', lighting system and even carbon fibre mudguards keeping everything internal. Like the revamped Orbea Gain e-road bike launched today, the Dutch and Daily also make use of the Mahle ebikemotion X35 motor system, with a 250Wh battery that will offer around 46 miles (74km) of range off a single charge.
Elsewhere, Lemond have gone for high-end components on both models including 1x Shimano GRX shifting, hydraulic disc brakes and Token G23 wheels. You even get a quality Spurcycle bell thrown in, and use can choose to upgrade to a carbon wheelset, Shimano Di2 groupset and a Brooks saddle if it's not already fancy enough for you.
Our new bikes are hot off the press. We know you couldn’t wait any longer so we released the news and a few shots of the bikes. More info and pictures to come. #lemondbikesPosted by LeMond on Tuesday, September 22, 2020
We were a little confused when we initially got the information about the new bikes, because beyond the photos and details there is still nothing on Lemond's website about availability and pricing... but thankfully, they've now popped up on social media to show off a few more pictures, and confirm that there are "more info and pictures to come". We also now know that both the Dutch and Daily will have a dollar price of $4,500, but we're still not sure on UK pricing.
For more info (well a landing page at the time of writing anyway!) head over to Lemond's website, where you can sign up for updates on the new bikes.